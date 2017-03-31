Archive interview with WWE HOF inductee Rock-n-Roll Express

Two-part archive interview/story from 2014 with Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 inductee Rock-n-Roll Express.
They were interviewed in 2014 about their careers while promoting their tag team appearance for Ronin Pro Wrestling’s debut show at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/article2224144.html
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/article2239908.html
They worked a solid opener against T.E.C.H. (TC Read and Mike Monroe with Gentleman Jim Sherbert) at that Ronin show, and fans gave them a very favorable ovation, before, during and after the match.
The Rock-n-Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center during WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments