Forbes knows; WWE WrestleMania is huge business

Last year WrestleMania 32 set a WWE attendance record of 101,763 with fans from 50 states and 35 countries converging on AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas.
The event is so ginormous that WrestleMania made the Forbes Fab 40 Events list, a list topped by the NFL Super Bowl. Forbes is a top tier business magazine/website, and WrestleMania ranked fifth with a brand value of $180 million. WrestleMania 32 in Arlington/Dallas registered a 5.9-percent increase from the WrestleMania 31 event in Santa Clara.
The Super Bowl had a brand value of $630 million. The Summer Olympics with $366 million, Winter Olympics with $285 million, and FIFA World Cup with $229 million were in the Top 5. Notable events that WWE beat were the College Football Playoffs, College Basketball Final Four, MLB World Series, Daytona 500, UEFA Champions League, Stanley Cup and more.
WrestleMania is in its 33rd incarnation, emanating from City Beautiful Orlando on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium, formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium. Tens of thousands of fans from 50 states and 35 countries will converge to Orlando in Orange County for WrestleMania and more events during WrestleMania 33 Week.
WWE fans are very active on social media. Top trending is customary on anything realted to WWE and its superstars. WWE shows a great presence, very strong through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, apps and just all digital, online and social media platforms. WWE even offers its own network at just $9.99 per month.
WRESTLEMANIA 24 in ORLANDO
Orlando (and Orange County) are very excited to be hosting WrestleMania again as this marks the second time the tourist destination features WrestleMania, the first in 2008.
In the past nine years, WrestleMania has generated more than $700 million in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event.
WrestleMania 24 in 2008 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl Stadium was part of that impressive financial number. WrestleMania 24 drew 74,635 fans and featured The Undertaker defeating Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, Floyd Mayweather taking on Big Show, and Shawn Michaels defeating Ric Flair in the retirement match for The Nature Boy.
- WRESTLEMANIA 33 WEEK ORLANDO
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando and live around the world on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Wednesday, April 5: NXT TV tapings at Full Sail Live (Winter Park).
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits, a Veterans program, reading challenge and Make-A-Wish. There will be more than 20 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
