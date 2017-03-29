Getting ready for fun at WWE WrestleMania Axxess

The Ultimate Thrill Ride is almost here as WrestleMania 33 is a few days away as the Show of Shows will emanate from Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, April 2 and also show live via WWE Network.
Before one of the biggest event of the year, World Wrestling Entertainment will be taking over Orlando an entire week with a slew of events.
Fans from all over the world will also converge at the Orange County Convention Center for WrestleMania Axxess from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2. The biggest WWE fan celebration features WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more.
General Admission ($55) will give fans a chance for autograph and photo sessions with WWE Superstars, along with some matches that feature Superstars from NXT, 205 Live, the United Kingdom Tournament, PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling. VIP ($110) and Premium VIP ($190) tickets gives fans the same privileges as the GA tickets as well as an autograph and professional photo with a VIP and Premium VIP WWE Superstar, Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance and a 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar.
WRESTLEMANIA AXXESS SCHEDULE
*THURSDAY, MARCH 30 (6-10 p.m.)
Appearances from NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Booker T, Cesaro, Maryse, The Miz, Ron Simmons, Sheamus and Theodore Long.
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, including:
- The Brian Kendrick vs. Rich Swann
- Drew Gulak vs. TJ Perkins
VIP sessions:
6 p.m. – Sasha Banks
8 p.m. – Enzo Amore & Big Cass
Premium VIP session:
8 p.m. – Randy Orton
---
*FRIDAY, MARCH 31 (5-9 p.m.)
Appearances from NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, Goldust, Luke Harper, Naomi, R-Truth and TJ Perkins.
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Tournament, Progress Wrestling and ICW, including:
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Mark Haskins in a U.K. Championship Match
- PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews
- Plus, PROGRESS and ICW Superstars such as Jimmy Havoc, TK Cooper, Travis Banks, Dahlia Black, Toni Storm and Jinny will compete in a WWE ring for the first time.
VIP session:
5 p.m. – Shinsuke Nakamura
Premium VIP session:
7 p.m. – Seth Rollins
---
*SATURDAY, APRIL 1 (8 a.m. – Noon)
Appearances from Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, American Alpha, Cesaro, Kalisto, Lana, Mark Henry, Ricky Steamboat, Sami Zayn and Summer Rae.
Matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, the U.K. Tournament and Progress Wrestling, including:
- Akira Tozawa vs. Ariya Davari
- PROGRESS Champion Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bane vs. Joseph Connors in a U.K. Championship Match
VIP sessions:
8 a.m. – Samoa Joe
10 a.m. – Nikki Bella
Premium VIP sessions:
10 a.m. – Roman Reigns
---
*SATURDAY, APRIL 1 (1 – 5 p.m. session)
Appearances from Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Baron Corbin, Beth Phoenix, Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, Diamond Dallas Page, Kane, Kevin Owens, Paul Heyman and Sheamus.
Matches featuring NXT Superstars and former NXT Superstars, including:
- Heavy Machinery vs. The Vaudevillians
- The Ascension vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
VIP sessions:
1 p.m. – Chris Jericho
Premium VIP session:
1 p.m. – AJ Styles
3 p.m. – Dean Ambrose
---
*SATURDAY, APRIL 1 (6 – 10 p.m. session)
Appearances from Bob Backlund, Darren Young, Hype Bros, Kalisto, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Rich Swann, Sami Zayn and Sting.
Matches featuring Superstars from NXT, 205 Live and the U.K. Championship Tournament, including:
- Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Cutler
- ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar
- Mustafa Ali & TJ Perkins vs. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
VIP sessions:
6 p.m. – Bray Wyatt
8 p.m. – Bayley
---
*SUNDAY, APRIL 2 (8 a.m. – Noon)
Appearances from Finn Balor, Goldust, Kane, Kevin Nash and Titus O’Neal.
Matches featuring Superstars from the U.K. Championship Tournament, PROGRESS Wrestling and ICW, including:
- ICW Heavyweight Champion Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang
- WWE U.K. Champion Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne in a U.K. Championship Match
Premium VIP session:
8 a.m. – Kurt Angle
VIP sessions:
10 a.m. – Edge
---
- WRESTLEMANIA 33 WEEK ORLANDO
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando and live around the world on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits, a Veterans day salute and Make-A-Wish. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
