Lucha Underground Rey Mysterio to host showcase on El Rey Network

El Rey Network announced the return of “The People’s Network Showcase,” a series of specials featuring handpicked short films and exclusive interviews with stand-out rising independent filmmakers from around the world.
This quarter’s special features eight high-octane action shorts.
“The People’s Network Showcase: Action Edition” -- hosted by WWE alum and “Lucha Underground” star Rey Mysterio -- will debut 8 p.m. ET Friday, March 31 on El Rey Network.
El Rey Network founder and maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez had a vision to create a place where all creators’ work could be seen and celebrated on broadcast television. The People’s Network Showcase is this place.
Filmmakers can submit their films to El Rey Network’s People’s Network here: https://submit.elreynetwork.com/
Films and filmmakers featured on Friday, March 31 include:
BATTLE
Directed by Emily Dell
Trece, an athlete just trying to keep his head down and do his time, makes some deadly enemies. Now he has to fight to survive.
C.O.B.A.L.T.
Directed by Lon Lopez
In the spirit of “Robot Chicken”, “Team America: World Police” and “Thunder Birds”, C.O.B.A.L.T. is a true action figure action movie. Producers Lon Lopez and Rob Wilson craft a tale of plastic animated action in the story of Agent True as she recounts her first day one the job, hunting down a terrorist cell. Done in painstaking traditional stop motion, C.O.B.A.L.T. is a good, old fashioned action movie if acted by action figures.
ETHOS
Directed by Adam Newacheck
Ethan, who is the last human on the planet, is searching for the truth to an alien invasion that wiped out everything he knew.
FAITH
Directed by Nick McKinless
When two men's lives collide, a murky past unfolds to a miraculous conclusion.
KILL SHELTER
Directed by Paul Nicoletos & Viet Huynh
Sage wakes up in a facility imprisoned by his Alien captors. He doesn’t know where he is and is chained in the same cell of a 10 year-old girl named Tessa. He must use his military skills to fight his way out of the cell.
LEAVES
Directed by Pablo Olmos Arrayales
“Leaves” tells the story of a couple that get deep into the forest. Once there, the girl finds a beautiful unicorn figure on the ground. Maybe somebody lost it or maybe somebody left it there…
LIONS AND WOLVES
Directed by Keith Collins II
A woman is kidnapped by three henchmen. Who will save her?
PAPER PLANES
Directed by Nelson Lopez
See the world in the eyes of a child and let your imagination run wild. When PJ finds his favorite toy soldier Captain Marshall broken, the war that he is playing becomes a reality. Enter the world that we all once lived-in and go back to being a child.
About Rey Mysterio
International superstar Rey Mysterio, Jr. is a 25-year ring veteran and decorated champion in multiple North American wrestling organizations, Mysterio’s lightning-fast offense brought lucha libre to mainstream American audiences for one of the first times ever. Around the world, fans and luchadors alike consider Mysterio their idol and he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.
Mysterio was trained by the Mexican professional wrestler, Rey Misterio Sr. who is also his uncle and one of the top stars and promoters of the sport through the 70’s and 80’s. A three-time world champion, having held the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once, Mysterio made his professional debut at the age of 14. He is also a AAA Hall of Famer and captured the Lucha Libre World Cup in May 2015, leading his trios tag team to victory in a tournament against other three-man tag teams, representing wrestling talent and organizations from around the world. Mysterio was also Lucha Underground Trios Champion in 2016.
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting "Strivers,” viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America.
El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
