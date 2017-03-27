Preparing for Orlando, indie wrestling stars on The Roman Show

With a plethora of professional wrestling events occurring in Orlando during WrestleMania Week, there are several shows that fans will be buzzing about.
The World Wrestling Network will deliver eye-opening shows, which will be shown at FLOSLAM.com. WWN will host its shows starting March 30 all at the same venue, Orlando Live Events, 6405 S US Highway 17-92, Fern Park.
For details, visit http://www.morethanmania.com.
Game Changer Wrestling Presents Joey Janela’s Spring Break, which will bring unique matches including a MMA Super fight between Matt Riddle and Dan “The Beast” Severn. The show is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 30.
Both were mixed martial artists who competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championships. Severn wrestled for WWE (then WWF), and Riddle has been making waves in wrestling after leaving the octagon for the ring.
“We are trying to do something out of the box,” promoter and wrestler Joey Janela said. “Something completely different from every other show in Orlando. As soon as the opportunity came up to have a show at Midnight, we were like how can we make this work? We tried contacting Ken Shamrock, and he was asking for a Bellator payday. I don’t think he is worth what he is asking these days. Then we contacted Low Ki, and he said a show at Midnight wouldn’t draw.”
The Hall of Famer Dan Severn accepted.
Janela said: “He might beat Matt Riddle like his stepson that night.”
Janela, who will be wrestling WWE veteran Marty Jannetty, says Severn and Riddle could go the extra mile.
“They are saying back-and-forth it’s going to be the real deal,” he said. “Dan Severn is a different person. He thinks he is coming for a fight. He is driving from Michigan. He is an original road warrior. He refused a flight.”
https://twitter.com/GCWrestling_
On WrestleMania eve, April 1, Beyond Wrestling will present Caffeine at 11:59 p.m. The promotion will offer a unique experience for fans, says promoter Drew Cordeiro.
“My goal is to provide an authentic Beyond Wresting event,” he said. “One of the things that differentiates Beyond Wrestling from the other organizations in the United States is that we allow the fans to stand during the show and actually go ringside to pound on the mat and support the wrestlers. It’s an intimate setting.”
http://beyondwrestlingonline.com/#beyondemand
Also, Treasure Coast-based promotion IGNITE Wrestling will have a show at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcoossee Rd, Ste 620, at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in Orlando.
For details visit http://ignitewrestling.com.
The card will featuring several IGNITE Wrestling favorites, according to Promoter Kim Artlip.
“It’s going to be an insane afternoon of professional wrestling,” she said. “We were lucky to be able to squeeze a show. It has been a dream of mine to do a show during WrestleMania Weekend. It came together in less than 10 days. It’s been action packed. Aaron Epic, Scary Jay will be there, the Ugly Ducklings, so many. We are still adding names. It’s a stacked card.”
