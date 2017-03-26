Ring of Honor audio interviews, Supercard of Honor preview

Ring of Honor is delivering a super lineup for its annual super show -- aptly titled Supercard of Honor -- which makes its way to The Lakeland Center on Saturday, April 1 in Central Florida.
Bell time is 6 p.m.
Supercard of Honor XI showcases international stars from Japan and Mexico and integrates them with the already well established home grown stars of Ring of Honor.
A perfect example of the internationally diverse card is Mexican superstar Volador Jr. and UK sensation Will Ospreay taking on ROH staples Dragon Lee and Jay White.
Also in tag team action, it will be The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) against Beer City Bruiser and “The Last Real Man in Professional Wrestling” Silas Young.
Punishment Martinez will go one-on-one with Heavy Metal Rebel Frankie Kazarian.
In a non-title match, ROH Six-Man Tag Champs Bully Ray and The Briscoes (Mark and Jay) battle Hangman Page and the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa). Bully Ray and D-Von trained G.O.D. at their Team 3D Academy in Kissimmee, which is about 30 miles east of Lakeland.
ROH already announced some high profile title matches including newly crowned ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels defending his title against No.1 contender Dalton Castle. Originally, it was ROH Champ Adam Cole against Castle for the title, but since Daniels defeated Cole for the belt, he must honor the champion’s commitments; thus facing Castle at Supercard of Honor XI.
Cole will now set his sights on current ROH Television Champion “The Villain” Marty Scrull.
In addition, Jay Lethal and the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be continuing their hot feud in a traditional Texas Bull Rope match.
I caught up with Cody at the ROH Manhattan Mayhem event in New York City, and he said: “Jay will be dressing up like a cowboy for our bull rope match; jeans, boots, the whole traditional bull rope look. You’re going to see Jay Lethal look like a cowboy for a night, and he won’t be too happy about it.”
The main event for Supercard of Honor XI is Nick and Matt Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, against ROH Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy. The match was only supposed to be a one time deal with the Hardys and ROH. However, during a recent interview with the Hardys, Matt made it clear as to why they arrived in Ring of Honor when they did.
“It was mandated by the seven deities,” he said. “They told us where to go, and it brought us here to the honorable ring. It has be etched in stone that we had to procure the ROH tag teams titles from the Bucks of Youth.”
Yet, of course, the Hardys and the Young Bucks don’t plan on leaving fans attending SuperCard high and dry, as it has been officially announced that their match will indeed be a ladder match.
Jeff Hardy said: “Bottom line is that any time we get in the ring with those guys, it’s going to be magic.”
Broken Matt added: “The Bucks of Youth will try and challenge us for the titles, and that will not happen because the Bucks of Youth have been rendered obsolete.”
ROH Supercard of Honor XI live on FITE TV app
If you can not attend Supercard of Honor XI in Lakeland, the FITE TV app offers another viewing option. To watch live beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on PPV exclusively on the FITE app, go to www.FITE.tv or www.ROHwrestling.com. Cost is $29.99.
Audio interviews with ROH stars
To hear my interviews with Ring of Honor stars at Manhattan Mayhem, check Wrestle City Radio.
Click Here
Young Bucks 1:17:52
The Broken Hardys 1:20:45
Silas Young 1:25:20
Will Ospreay 1:29:15
Cody Rhodes 1:35:24
---
- Ring of Honor in Lakeland
Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
The event features autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q&A session and a special Women of Honor show.
CMLL LUCHADORAS SHOWCASE: LA AMAPOLA vs. MARCELA
KELLY KLEIN vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO
MANDY LEON and JENNY ROSE vs. SUMIE SAKAI and FAYE JACKSON
Then, at 6 p.m., Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI.
The show will deliver exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico’s CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: LADDER MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
ROH CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. DALTON CASTLE.
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION MARTY SCURLL vs. ADAM COLE.
NON-TITLE MATCH: ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPS BULLY RAY and THE BRISCOES (JAY and MARK) vs. THE GUERRILLAS of DESTINY (TAMA TONGA and TONGA ROA) and HANGMAN PAGE.
HEAVY METAL REBEL FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ.
THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. SILAS YOUNG and BEER CITY BRUISER.
WILL OSPREAY and VOLADOR JR. vs. JAY WHITE and DRAGON LEE.
ALSO, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN) and more.
COLT CABANA on COLOR COMMENTARY; KEVIN KELLY on PLAY-BY-PLAY.
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through the FITE TV app.
Twitter @ringofhonor
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments