Trump inspired? WWE Superstar running for political office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Glenn Jacobs, better known as the towering WWE Superstar Kane, is stepping into the political ring with a bid for mayor in Tennessee.
Jacobs has filed paperwork naming a campaign treasurer, the first step needed to raise or spend money in an effort to succeed term-limited Knox County mayor Tim Burchett in 2018.
Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he deciding against a run.
Jacobs isn’t the first professional wrestling star to try his hand at politics in Tennessee. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made unsuccessful bids to be elected mayor of Memphis.
WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund, WWE Superstar Rhyno, former WWE Superstar B. Brian Blair and WWE Executive Linda McMahon also ran for political office. Blair won, becoming a county commissioner in Hillsborough County in the Tampa area.
Two other WWE Hall of Famers made history in the political arena. Jesse The Body Ventura shocked the world to win the election for Governor in Minnesota, and Donald Trump shocked the universe by winning the nod to become President of the United States.
WrestleMania 33 Week is March 29-April 4 in Orlando, and with fans from every state converging to City Beautiful, maybe Kane will be conducting a meet-n-greet with Tennessee voters during the week-long extravaganza.
