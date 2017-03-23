Brain Buster, FEW, Full Throttle, Ignite in Orlando during WrestleMania Week

- FEW in Orlando
Fighting Evolution Wrestling - FEW Wrasslin’ Party - is March 30-April 1 at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex, 363 N. Parramore Ave., 32801. The venue is about one mile from the Amway Center.
During the day and evening from March 30-April 1, there will be 10 events -- several live pro wrestling shows (including lucha libre) and three meet-n-greets. Also a one-night only live performance by certified Platinum recording artists YING YANG TWINS and the man that made you “Wobble”... V.I.C.
FEW will also be presenting an all women’s wrestling show as part of its magnificent seven. FEW Flares on Friday, March 31 features FEW Flares Champ Lea Nox, Santana Garrett, Lindsay Snow, Kaci Lennox, Holidead, Aerial Hull, Marti Bell, Tanea Brooks, Faye Elise, Britt Baker, Gabby Gilbert, Latoya Allsopp, Amanda Carolina Rodriguez, Machiko San, Alexsandra Casimir, and more.
Micro Championship Wrestling (wrestling little people) and the legends of Championship Wrestling from Florida will participate.
Also, WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and Teddy Long, WWE alums The Headbangers, Gangrel, Cryme Tyme, and 2 Cold Scorpio, indie sensations Santana Garrett and Mr. 450, Lucha Underground stars, Impact Wrestling’s Rebel, Florida legend Cuabn Assassin with Fantasy and more.
- Full Throttle in Orlando
After winning the inaugural Full Throttle Pro Ladies Championship at FTPW presents Fight Club: Round 3, Brandi Lauren made a shocking announcement.
She plans to bring her title to rival promotion Brain Buster Pro Wrestling and name it the Brain Buster Pro Women’s Title. That infuriated Full Throttle Pro President Richie Rich. Full Throttle and Brain Buster are feuding/rival promotions.
So Rich said to do that she will have to survive Aria Blake, Angel Rose, Kennadi Brink, Lacey Lace, Su Yung, and Veda Scott in a grueling Richie Rich Rampage title defense at Downtown Throwdown.
It all goes down Thursday, March 30 at Orlando’s Gilt Nightclub as Full Throttle Pro Wrestling and Orlando City Wrestling along with Ignite Wrestling present Downtown Throwdown.
Also see #TNA #ImpactWrestling standouts #EC3 and #Moose, #LuchaUnderground stars #BrianCage, #Taya and #SexyStar, former #NXT superstar #BullJames, #RingofHonor, #NewJapanProWrestling and #WWE veteran #MattSydal, #CombatZoneWrestling champion Joe Gacy, and former #WWE, #WCW and #TNA star and current FTPW Champion #ShannonMoore and more.
All Full Throttle titles will be on the line.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bell time is 6:30 p.m.
Ignite Wrestling Showcase Match: Joe Gacy vs. Aaron Epic
Ladder Match: Mr. 450, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Draculo, Ronnie Ladd and Braydon Knight
Santana Garrett vs. Leah Owens
Greek God Dimitrios Papadon vs. LWO’s Jon Cruz
Taya Valkyrie vs. Dulce Garcia
Ethan Carter III vs. Bull James (Bull Dempsey)
And more.
- Brain Buster Pro in Orlando
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcossee Rd., Suite 620, in Orlando.
Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Maxx Stardom, Breakfast Club and more. Tickets $15 VIP, $10 general admission.
- IGNITE in Orlando
IGNITE Wrestling makes its debut in Orlando at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcossee Rd., Suite 620.
See Aaron Epic, Teddy Stigma, Jon Cruz, Ethan Case, Timmy Lou Retton, The Ugly Ducklings, Tripp Cassidy, Colby Corino, Braydon Knight (w/ The Eric Child), Roscoe Eats Lisa, and MORE!
Matches
*Teddy Stigma vs. Braydon Knight w/The Eric Child
*Going Rogue (Aaron Epic and Chip Day w/Aspyn Rose) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy w/Coach Mikey)
*Ethan Case vs. Tripp Cassidy
*Jon Cruz vs. Colby Corino w/Coach Mikey vs. Ace Perry
*Gymnasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike) vs. Roscoe Eats Lisa
*Mance Warner and Dale Patrick vs. Percy Davis and CT Brown
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
All tickets will be first come, first serve and priced at $10.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
