WWE Ticket, Transportation, Traffic info with Orlando Venues guru

When you want to learn the ins-and-outs of venues and transportation concerning WrestleMania 33 Week Orlando, Craig Borkon is the man to ask.
Borkon, the assistant director of Orlando Venues, discussed tickets, transportation, traffic, food options at venues, a WrestleMania 33 street party, free shuttles to WrestleMania 33 and more.
With so much to do and see, Orlando is a tourist destination, which means plenty of people on the roadways.
Planning an early start each day is smart, especially WrestleMania Sunday.
“We work really well together between the city and all the different entities,” Borkon said, “and have a hand in all the traffic operations. With your regular downtown traffic and regular traffic for a regular day, that, plus the event itself, we highly recommend people get there early.”
WHERE TO FIND INFO
Borkon and the awesome folks with the City of Orlando provided links, which are helpful for parking, transportation and other areas of need.
“It’s really important for folks to go to the web sites and make sure they get all the information for everything -- coming into the arena and stadium and convention center,” he said. “Get the information beforehand and plan ahead. Purchase parking online, if you can, before it’s sold out. We still have a few more parking spots at the stadium for WrestleMania day...You can go online at the other events at the Amway Center as well for parking.
“So it’s important to plan ahead. Go to the web sites and pre-purchase what you can, if you’re driving. If not, it’s important to look at our maps, where the pick-up and drop-off points are. All that information is at http://www.campingworldstadium.com/ and http://www.amwaycenter.com/.”
Also, this very good link http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/wwe-wrestlemania-33 which includes driving directions, shuttle and transportation options, parking, when gates open, prohibited items and more.
Additional parking and transportation information are posted directly at these links:
http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking and
http://www.campingworldstadium.com/plan-your-visit/event-transportation
ARRIVE EARLY FOR WRESTLEMANIA 33
Borkon said: “It’s very important. Between traffic getting to the stadium as well getting into the stadium -- with enhanced security measures for this event; it’s a worldwide event -- it’s important.”
WrestleMania 33 is 7 p.m. ET live on WWE Network, but there is a pre-show. Gates will open early. Check the links for times.
“We also have some construction going on in Orlando on our major highway I-4; so it’s important folks come early with traffic, construction and our security measures to get inside.
“We also recommend everybody go to http://www.campingworldstadium.com/ to see what they are allowed and not allowed to bring into the stadium.”
SHUTTLE TO WRESTLEMANIA 33
Borkon said: “We will have a very large shuttle operation as we do for all major events at Camping World Stadium, and since parking isn’t sold out yet at Camping World Stadium, but it’s pretty close, we highly recommend people park downtown and take the free shuttle from the Amway Center to the stadium.
“We actually recommend people do that anyway, because it’s faster to get to the stadium and out of the stadium from the free shuttle, than to go from the parking lot in a car.”
WRESTLEMANIA 33 STREET PARTY
Brokon revealed: “All the bars and restaurants on Church Street [which houses the Amway Center and Church Street Station] will have a Street Party [on WrestleMania Sunday]. You can enjoy some festivities on Church Street and then hop over to the free shuttle and take it over to the stadium.”
SECURITY MEASURES at VENUES
Brokon said: “We don’t ever go into specifics, but security is always our number one priority with any event that we hold. We do have some enhanced procedures and measures, but we don’t specifically disclose what we will actually be doing.
“We have a plan from way before the event starts to after the event is over, making sure all the patrons get back to their cars safely. If they’re taking a shuttle, making sure they are safe on any route that they‘re choosing, whether it’s by car, by foot or however they’re getting there.”
This is not Orlando’s first rodeo or WrestleMania. In 2008, WrestleMania 24 emanated from the Citrus Bowl Stadium, which is now the greatly renovated Camping World Stadium.
“At Camping World Stadium, we will have a clear bag policy, which is something newer at the stadium,” Borkon noted. “It’s not every event that we allow that, so we again recommend everyone go to the web site to find out exactly what they clear bag policy is, so they know what they can and can not bring into the stadium.”
FOOD OPTIONS at VENUES
Borkon said: “We have a variety of food options at the Amway Center. Your typical arena food from your hamburgers to your hot dogs to your popcorn to your peanuts. We also have a variety of other food options. Gringos Locos is in there with burritos and tacos. We have Papa John’s Pizza. We’ve got Cold Stone ice cream. So we have a lot of variety all around.”
Borkon said: “Food options have evolved at...well... everything has changed at Camping World Stadium [formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium] since we reconstructed it a couple of years ago. So the whole entire experience -- from when you enter the stadium to when you leave -- it’s different in a good way.
“Food options there. We have concessions everywhere, wherever you go on every level, and those food options have definitely been enhanced and increased. We have a wide variety there as well, including some local flavor from some local restaurants...and we recently added Little Caesars Pizza.”
WWE WRESTLEMANIA WEEK MAIN EVENTS
WrestleMania Axxess is March 30-April 2 at the Orange County Convention Center off International Drive.
TwitterOrangeCountyConventionCenter
WWE Hall of Fame is Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center.
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl Stadium).
WWE Raw is Monday, April 3 at the Amway Center.
WWE SmackDown Live is Tuesday, April 4 at the Amway Center.
COMMUNITY and ECONOMIC IMPACT
Borkon said: “This is going to be the biggest event in the history of Orlando, where $150-million economic impact is what they’re projecting. We’re going to have over 160,000 people ticketed. That’s people going to all the different events between the three venues -- Orange County Convention Center, Amway Center and Camping World Stadium. It’s going to be an exciting time around the city.
“We have a large 30-foot replica WWE title belt at Lake Eola [in the heart of Downtown Orlando] by the beautiful lake. I highly recommend people visit that and take a picture and post it on social media.
“We have about 30 events going on during WrestleMania Week from our ticketed events to a lot of community events. We have park clean-ups. We have Make-a-Wish events. We have a Veterans event. So we have a lot of different events going where people might not realize that it’s not just WrestleMania itself and it’s not just the ticketed events at other venues. There are many events going on that whole week that have a great impact on our community.”
CITY BEAUTIFUL
Thank you Craig Borkon, Orange County and the City of Orlando.
That’s some really good info with links for fans/patrons to check/use.
You can share this with others.
Have fun and be safe during WWE WrestleMania 33 Week in Orlando and Orange County.
