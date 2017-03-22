WWE Kalisto, WrestleMania interview in Miami for El Nuevo Herald

WWE Superstar Kalisto -- the man who helped make the crowd-pleasing chant “Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!” famous -- was in town promoting WWE WrestleMania Week in Orlando, which is March 29-April 4.
The former U.S. champ made the media rounds on Friday, March 17, visiting the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald Headquarters in Doral to discuss WrestleMania 33 and more in Spanish with Rodolfo Roman of El Nuevo Herald online/social media.
- WrestleMania 33 is live on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
