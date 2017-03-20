Fighting

March 20, 2017 10:56 PM

Grandmaster Sexay hosting Too Sexy Party near Orlando

Former WWE Tag Team Champ Grandmaster Sexay, aka Brian Christopher, brings his Too Sexy Party to the Empire Lounge in Winter Park, near Orlando, Thursday-Saturday (March 30, March 31, April 1) from 10 p.m. to close each night.

Other confirmed guests include models Kate England and Skyler Nicole, as well as an appearance by the Exotica Express and former WWE Superstar Adam Rose.

Christopher, son of Jerry The King Lawler, promises a night of sexy fun for all those in attendance.

Tickets $20 at the door.

The Empire Lounge is at 3784 Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park, 32792.

VIP accommodations are available by contacting blackcatevents@gmail.com

@BLACKCAT_EVENTS

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View more video

Sports Videos