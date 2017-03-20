Heather Monroe from WWE Raw to The Roman Show

Fresh off her appearance on Monday Night RAW, indie wrestler Heather Monroe spoke to The Roman Show about her experience and her motivation to become a professional wrestler.
Monroe recently debuted on Monday Night Raw against WWE powerhouse Nia Jax.
“It was a dream,” she said. “That’s where I want to be. Getting a taste of the experience was awesome.”
In the interview, she discussed how the opportunity came to life.
“I was at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and they were looking for someone, and I showed them what I was capable of, and they picked me,” she said. “[Nia Jax’s] a beast. She’s rough. It was a good experience, but I was sore the next day.”
She said she didn’t have that much time to speak to the superstars in the locker room.
“I spoke to some people, and they gave me some pointers but not much,” she said.
Initially, Monroe wanted to be an actor.
“I wanted to be an actor,” she said, “but I didn’t like it. I wasn’t motivated to hustle and grind. I always wanted to be a pro wrestler. I looked at Santino Brothers Wrestling in Los Angeles, and I realized where I wanted to be. The athletic part and acting part of it got me more opportunities. It has been rewarding.”
She said she dealt with challenges along the way but her mind and heart were on one goal.
“The whole thing is you have to be mentally and physically prepared,” she said. “There were times during my training that it got hard, and I contemplated if I really wanted this, but the answer was ‘Yes’.”
Hear Monroe speak about her WrestleMania Weekend plans, training and more.
- WWE WrestleMania 33 Week Orlando
WrestleMania 33 is live at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
Comments