Meet ROH Champ Christopher Daniels at comic book signing

Newly crowned Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels will be signing his new comic book Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Comic and Toy Festival.
The event is at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, Calif. 91355, which is in the Los Angeles area.
For those who cannot make it to the event, Daniels’ comic book is available atwww.awyeahcomics.com, www.artbaltazar.com, and www.comixology.com. Copies autographed by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will be available at www.rohwrestling.com and at Ring of Honor live events throughout the United States.
About the comic book
From the creative team that brought you CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & KAZARIAN WRESTLE AW YEAH COMICS comes the newest title from Aw Yeah Comics, AW YEAH COMICS TEAM-UP #1!
Action Cat & Adventure Bug have protected Beautiful Downtown Skokie from all kinds of threats. But what happens when the newest bank-robbing threat is a familiar face: Christopher Daniels?!? How will the heroes deal with their former compatriot? And when Awesome Bear brings Frankie Kazarian into the fray, the battle lines are drawn! But WHO will team up with WHOM?
AW YEAH COMICS TEAM-UP #1 features a story by Christopher Daniels and art by Art Baltazar, and is available at www.awyeahcomics.com, www.artbaltazar.com, andwww.comixology.com.
About Christopher Daniels
CHRISTOPHER DANIELS is a 24-year veteran of professional wrestling. Currently a member of the Ring of Honor roster, he is the Ring of Honor World Champion, a former RoH World TV Champion and a 4-time RoH World Tag Team Champion, twice with his Addiction teammate, Frankie Kazarian. Christopher previously wrote the story for CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & KAZARIAN WRESTLE AW YEAH COMICS, released by Aw Yeah Comics in 2014.
About Frankie Kazarian
FRANKIE KAZARIAN is an 18-year veteran of pro wrestling, and has been a member of the Ring of Honor roster since 2014. He and Christopher Daniels have teamed together as The Addiction since 2012 and have been World Tag Team Champions 4 different times in two different companies.
About Art Baltazar
ART BALTAZAR is the Eisner-winning cartoonist who, with his creative pal Franco, released TINY TITANS and SUPERMAN FAMILY ADVENTURES for DC Comics, and ITTY-BITTY HELLBOY and ITTY-BITTY MASK for Dark Horse Comics. He and Franco founded Aw Yeah Comics and released 12 issues of AW YEAH COMICS, featuring the exploits of Action Cat, Adventure Bug, and Awesome Bear."
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through the FITE TV app.
- Ring of Honor in Lakeland
Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
The event features autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q&A session and a special pre-event Women of Honor show.
Then, at 6 p.m., Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI.
The show will present exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico’s CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: LADDER MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF HARDY) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN and VINNY MARSEGLIA) (c) vs. SILAS YOUNG, BEER CITY BRUISER and MYSTERY PARTNER.
ALSO, ROH WORLD CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, BULLY RAY, ADAM COLE, DALTON CASTLE, KAZARIAN, MARK and JAY BRISCOE, JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN), JAY WHITE, CMLL LUCHADORAS LA AMAPOLA and MARCELA, MARTY SCURLL, YOSHI-HASHI, WILL OSPREAY, VOLADOR JR, DRAGON LEE, LIO RUSH and more.
http://www.rohwrestling.com/news/its-official-young-bucks-will-face-matt-and-jeff-hardy-supercard-honor
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
http://www.thelakelandcenter.com/events/supercardofhonor
