From X Out to America the Beautiful at WWE WrestleMania 33

2:38 Jaromir Jagr: I'll beat Gordie after 50 as well Pause

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:13 Marlins pitcher Dan Straily talks about preparing for first season with Marlins

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:46 Florida House Speaker Corcoran addresses Tiger Bay Club in Pensacola

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

2:55 Goran Dragic addresses Dion Waiters injury

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff