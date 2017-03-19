From X Out to America the Beautiful at WWE WrestleMania 33

WWE announced that platinum selling singer, songwriter, producer and entertainer Tinashe will perform “America the Beautiful,” drop kicking off WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 in front of a sold-out crowd at Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando and live around the world on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
“I’m excited to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania,” said Tinashe. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando.”
Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, said: “Tinashe joins the likes of renowned artists Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, and most recently Fifth Harmony, who have opened WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza. Tinashe will continue this great tradition and we look forward to her performance at this year’s WrestleMania.”
On Thursday, March 16, Tinashe released her brand new single, “Flame.” The track, which was produced by Sir Nolan, is available at all digital retail and streaming partners.
The release of “Flame” follows on the heels of Tinashe’s critically acclaimed Nightride project, released late last year. The 14-track project, a companion piece to her upcoming studio album, includes stand-out track “Company.” The song recently received an attention-grabbing video clip, a full-on dance assault, all done in one take.
Here is the video for “Company.”
Nightride is the first of a two-part series, which will include Tinashe’s sophomore studio album, Joyride.
Archive Tinashe 2013 X Out acne commercial:
- WrestleMania 33 is live at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
Orlando (and Orange County) is very excited to be hosting WrestleMania for a second time. In the past nine years, WrestleMania has generated more than $700 million in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event, and that includes WrestleMania 24 in Orlando.
In 2008, WrestleMania 24 drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl, and that Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertaining featured The Undertaker defeating Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, Floyd Mayweather taking on Big Show, and Shawn Michaels defeating Ric Flair in the retirement match for The Nature Boy.
