WWE Kalisto in Miami to promote WrestleMania Week Orlando

WWE Superstar Kalisto -- the man who helped make the crowd-pleasing chant “Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!” famous -- was in town promoting WWE WrestleMania Week in Orlando, which is March 29-April 4.
The former U.S. champ made the media rounds on Friday, March 17, visting the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald headquarters in Doral to discuss WrestleMania 33 and more with Rodolfo Roman of El Nuevo Herald online/social media and John Devine, Scott Fishman and me for Miami Herald online/social media.
During his high school days, Kalisto was a bodyguard for legendary singer and Miami Heat fan Jimmy Buffett.
About Kalisto
Blink and you’ll miss WWE Superstar Kalisto, a hybrid pro wrestler/sports entertainer who always felt destined for big things.
Born in Chicago, but raised in Mexico City, this luchador has been a student and innovator of sports entertainment since the first time he laced up his boots.
Known for his innovative speed and agility, Kalisto conquered Mexico before transporting his skills to the United States and finding a footing in NXT.
“The King of Flight” eventually spread his wings in the tag team division, uniting with veteran masked wrestler Sin Cara under the name The Lucha Dragons. They brought, appropriately enough, the heat, upending The Ascension to win the NXT tag team titles.
The astonishment continued when they made their way to the main roster, with Kalisto often providing highlight-reel worthy moments each show. Nowhere was this more apparent than when he captured the United States title from Alberto Del Rio.
Kalisto is currently part of the SmackDown Live brand, which is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on the USA Network.
- WrestleMania 33 is live on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
Orlando (and Orange County) is very excited to be hosting WrestleMania for a second time. In the past nine years, WrestleMania has generated more than $700 million in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted the event, and that includes WrestleMania 24 in Orlando.
In 2008, WrestleMania 24 drew 74,635 fans to the Citrus Bowl, and that Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertaining featured The Undertaker defeating Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, Floyd Mayweather taking on Big Show, and Shawn Michaels defeating Ric Flair in the retirement match for The Nature Boy.
