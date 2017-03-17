2K WWE SuperCard - Season 3 features WrestleMania 33 tier

2K announced availability of Update 2.5 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K’s popular WWE collectible card-battling game.
The free update for iOS and Android devices features the WrestleMania 33 Tier - just in time to prep for WWE’s biggest event of the year.
With WrestleMania 33 around the corner, the new card tier will be the most powerful one yet and includes some incredible cards for players to collect and compete with across multiple modes.
Players will encounter a variety of WWE Superstar favorites, including Triple H, John Cena, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. Mickie James, Ken Shamrock and James Ellsworth also burst onto the scene in their WWE SuperCard debut.
In addition to the WrestleMania 33 Tier, the update includes the second release of new “Attitude” emotes. Featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns, the Attitudes can be used to taunt the competition in PVP matches.
Full details can be found in 2K’s blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/wwe-supercard-s3-update-2-5
- WrestleMania 33 Orlando
- WrestleMania 33 is live on WWE Network on Sunday, April 2 from Camping World Stadium (formerly the Citrus Bowl) in Orlando.
http://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/33#full-detail-40020442
WrestleMania is more than just a one day event; it is a week-long celebration.
In addition to WrestleMania 33, other events include:
Thursday, March 30-Sunday, April 2: WrestleMania Axxess – WWE’s four-day, interactive fan festival at the Orange County Convention Center.
Friday, March 31: The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Center.
Saturday, April 1: NXT TakeOver at the Amway Center.
Monday, April 3: Raw at the Amway Center.
Tuesday, April 4: SmackDown Live at the Amway Center.
Plus, WWE will host activities designed to give back to the local community during WrestleMania Week including “Be a STAR” anti-bullying rallies, hospital visits and Make-A-Wish events. There will be more than 25 events hosted by WWE during WrestleMania Week.
