Interviews, upcoming wrestling shows in Central and South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in Central and South Florida
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling returns to the KOA Convention Center on Saturday, March 18 at US Highway 441 South in (South Florida) Okeechobee 34974.
Featuring Jon Cruz, Aaron Epic, Chico Adams, Braydon Knight, CJ O’Doyle, Angel Rose, Alex Cruz, Teddy Stigma, Maxx Stardom, The DreamBros, TECH, and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
www.Facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Twitter.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Instagram.com/IGNITEWrestling
- Brain Buster Pro in Miami cancelled
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling’s BaseBrawl, courtesy of Kendall Little League, on Saturday, March 18 has been cancelled because of issues with the venue at Arnold and Phyllis Grossman Park, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami 33176.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- FEW in Orlando
Fighting Evolution Wrestling - FEW Wrasslin’ Party - is March 30-April 1 at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex, 363 N. Parramore Ave., 32801.
There will be 10 events -- several live pro wrestling shows (including lucha libre) and three meet-n-greets. Also a one-night only live performance by certified Platinum recording artists YING YANG TWINS and the man that made you “Wobble”... V.I.C.
Tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/few-wrasslin-party-tickets-YD5QRJ
FEW will also be presenting an all women’s wrestling show as part of its magnificent seven. FEW Flares on Friday, March 31 features FEW Flares Champ Lea Nox, Santana Garrett, Lindsay Snow, Kaci Lennox, Holidead, Aerial Hull, Marti Bell, Tanea Brooks, Faye Elise, Britt Baker, Gabby Gilbert, Latoya Allsopp, Amanda Carolina Rodriguez, Machiko San, Alexsandra Casimir.
Micro Championship Wrestling on Saturday, April 1 and more.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/wrasslin-party/
Info: http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
- Full Throttle in Orlando
After winning the Full Throttle Pro inaugural Ladies Championship match at FTPW presents Fight Club: Round 3, Brandi Lauren made a shocking announcement.
She plans to bring her title to rival promotion Brain Buster Pro Wrestling and name it the Brain Buster Pro Women’s Title. That infuriated Full Throttle Pro President Richie Rich. Full Throttle and Brain Buster are feuding.
So Rich said to do that she will have to survive Aria Blake, Angel Rose, Kennadi Brink, Lacey Lace, Su Yung, and Veda Scott in a grueling Richie Rich Rampage title defense at Downtown Throwdown.
It all goes down Thursday, March 30 at Orlando’s Gilt Nightclub as Full Throttle Pro Wrestling and Orlando City Wrestling along with Ignite Wrestling present Downtown Throwdown.
Also see #TNA #ImpactWrestling standouts #EC3 and #Moose, #LuchaUnderground stars #BrianCage, #Taya and #SexyStar, former #NXT superstar #BullJames, #RingofHonor, #NewJapanProWrestling and #WWE veteran #MattSydal, #CombatZoneWrestling champion Joe Gacy, and former #WWE, #WCW and #TNA star and current FTPW Champion #ShannonMoore and more.
All Full Throttle titles will be on the line.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bell time is 6:30 p.m.
Ignite Wrestling Showcase Match: Joe Gacy vs. Aaron Epic
Greek God Dimitrios Papadon vs. LWO’s Jon Cruz
Taya Valkyrie vs. Dulce Garcia
Ethan Carter III vs. Bull James (Bull Dempsey)
And more.
Reserve your tickets.
https://gilt.ticketingking.com/events/view/453
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- Brain Buster Pro in Orlando
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling is 8 p.m. Friday, March 31 at the Team Vision Dojo, 6923 Narcossee Rd., Suite 620, in Orlando.
Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Maxx Stardom, Breakfast Club and more. Tickets $15 VIP, $10 general admission.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
- IGNITE in Orlando
IGNITE Wrestling makes its debut in Orlando at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Team Vision Dojo of Professional Wrestling.
See Aaron Epic, Teddy Stigma, Jon Cruz, Ethan Case, Timmy Lou Retton, The Ugly Ducklings, Tripp Cassidy, Colby Corino, Braydon Knight (w/ The Eric Child), Roscoe Eats Lisa, and MORE.
Matches
*Teddy Stigma vs. Braydon Knight w/The Eric Child
*Going Rogue (Aaron Epic and Chip Day w/Aspyn Rose) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy w/Coach Mikey)
*Ethan Case vs. Tripp Cassidy
*Jon Cruz vs. Colby Corino w/Coach Mikey vs. Ace Perry
*Gymnasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton and White Mike) vs. Roscoe Eats Lisa
*Mance Warner and Dale Patrick vs. Percy Davis and CT Brown
Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
All tickets will be first come, first serve and priced at $10.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/tickets or at the door the day of show.
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling presents LuchaMania on Saturday, April 8 at the Platinum Pro Arena at the VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St. in Fort Lauderdale 33315.
VIP will include a Free Photo opt with the Easter Bunny before the event. Get family pictures with the Easter Bunny at LuchaMania.
The #PPW #Platinumweight Championship will be on the line when Champion MARTIN STONE defends against No.1 Contender Tokyo Monster KAHAGAS.
LuchaMania will host the first Rusty Brooks Doubles Division Six Team Tournament to crown the first PPW #DoublesDivision Champions.
Teams entered: NEW BLOOD RIZING (Tony Touch and Madd Dawg Williams) with Daylin Devine, KARNIVAL of KARNAGE (Jester and Nefarious) with Mandy Scarlett, THE DIRTY BLONDES (Michael Patrick and Brian Brock), THE MERCENARY PITBULLS (Johnny Knockout and Romeo Quevedo). Two more teams TBA.
Also in action: Lucha Underground’s BRIAN CAGE, PPW #Silverweight Champion JASON CADE, #DiamondsDivision Champion RAEGAN FIRE, SANTANA GARRETT, MAXX STARDOM, LINDSAY SNOW, SERPENTICO, ZAHRA SCHREIBER, DONOVAN DANHAUSEN, ARIA BLAKE, SNOOP STRIKES, BRANDI LAUREN, DYNAMITE DIDI, AMY ROSE, LACEY LANE and more.
Tickets: $25 VIP (6:15 p.m.) includes Free Gift, Priority Seating, Meet-n-Greet with LuchaMania roster and Free Photo opt with the Easter Bunny.
Advanced Tickets on Eventbrite $12
At the door $15.
Doors open 7 p.m.; Pre Show 7:15 p.m.; LuchaMania Bell Time 7:30 p.m.
Also visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- FSCW at Supercon Retro
Florida Super Championship Wrestling is April 14-15 at Supercon Retro at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 777 NW 72 Ave., Miami, 33126.
https://www.facebook.com/events/571371683070939/
FSCW is the premier combat spectacle with combatants from all over the Multiverse. Be amazed by titanic clashes as champions and villains from Comic Books, Anime, Video Games, and TV vie to become the ultimate champion of Supercon.
See such names as Green Arrow, Deadpool, Skeletor & Evilyn, The Mario Brothers, Mr. Satan, Yoko Littner, and more. See an all new form of entertainment on Friday and Saturday eventing as FSCW owner Mallory Archer brings non-stop action and thrills in two amazing shows.
Admission to this event is included with a ticket to Supercon Retro. Check out everything else the convention has to offer at http://floridasupercon.com/retro/.
WWE old school at Supercon Retro
WWE Hall of Famers Jake The Snake Robers, Booker T and Teddy Long, and WWE Legend Gangrel, along with NXT Superstar Blue Pants (Leva Bates) will also be at Supercon Retro, which is April 14-16.
- ICW in Miami
ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22 at Miami Senior High School, home of the Stingarees.
ICW CHAMPIONSHIP: Angel Rose (C) vs. Jonny Vandal Ortagun.
THREE WAY DANCE, Presented by Rip It Energy Fuel: Jesse Neal vs. Ernest R Alexander (ERA) vs. Samuel Shaw.
Also, Martin Stone, Wes Brisco, Santana Garrett, Jesse Sorensen, Su Yung, Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, Mykal Manix, Nick Nero, Brandi Lauren, Mike Monroe, Qba Libre, the Bunny and more.
Tickets are available at Luchafestv.eventbrite.com
The Stingaree Band Parents Inc have once again partnered with ICW to raise funds for its Marching Million Dollar Band.
For more information on ICW:
Visit www.ICWMiami.com
Like ICW on Facebook @ Facebook.com/indycw
Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW
Check out ICW’s YouTube channel
- CCW in Coral Springs
Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE superstars The Genius Lanny Poffo, Gangrel and G.O.A.T. (Abraham Washington) is 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Coral Springs Charter School Gym, 3205 N. University Dr. in (South Florida) Coral Springs 33065.
G.O.A.T. defends his CCW Heavyweight Title against former champ Santos.
CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden with Flamboyant Johnny Walker puts her title on the line in a rematch against Japanese newcomer The Red Dragon.
Cha Cha Charlie, Lost Soul Ricky Rush, The Droogs and more.
And more.
Tickets start at $10 and are on sale at:
https://www.ccwevents.com/tickets
Visit www.ccwevents.com.
https://www.facebook.com/ccwevents/
Call 954-548-5779.
- Ronin in Pembroke Pines
Ronin Pro Wrestling presents #Ronin14 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Broward College South Campus Gymnasium, 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, 33024.
Martin Stone vs. Gary Jay.
Angel Rose vs. Su Yung vs. Aria Blake vs.Veda Scott.
TECH (TC Read and Mike Monroe) with Gentleman Jim Sherbert teams with Donovan Danhausen and Midwest wrestler Everett Connors to battle Jay Rios, Shane Strickland, Jason Cade and Mr. 450.
https://www.facebook.com/RONINPROWRESTLING/
- Brain Buster/Full Throttle
Brain Buster Pro vs. Full Throttle Pro is 7:30 p.m. May 13 at the Hollywood Elks Lodge, 7190 Davie Rd. Ext., Hollywood 33024.
Brain Buster Pro’s Martin Stone, Vandal Ortagun, Craig Classic, Brandi Lauren, Monster Tarver and more.
Full Throttle Pro’s Shannon Moore, Rob Terry, Lindsay Snow, Braydon Knight and more.
Tickets $12 available via PayPal at BrainBusterWrestlingFl@yahoo.com.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
https://www.facebook.com/brainbusterfl/
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
