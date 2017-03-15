Ring of Honor Wrestling stars visit children’s hospital

Ring of Honor Wrestling stars Adam Cole, Dalton Castle, Bobby Fish and Mandy Leon visited the kids at Sunrise Children’s Hospital on Saturday, March 11 as part of Ring of Honor’s 15th Anniversary Weekend in Las Vegas.
- ROH on TV
Ring of Honor is on Comet TV at midnight Wednesdays.
In South Florida, Ring of Honor is also midnight Saturdays on WPEC Ch.12 and WBFS MyTV33.
Plus, Ring of Honor is available through the FITE TV app.
- Ring of Honor in Lakeland
Ring of Honor presents Festival of Honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Lakeland Center in Central Florida.
The event features autograph signings, unique photo opportunities, a Q&A session and a special pre-event Women of Honor show.
Then, at 6 p.m., Ring of Honor presents Supercard of Honor XI.
The show will present exclusive stars from ROH as well as many stars from around the globe, including from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Mexico’s CMLL and the United Kingdom
TAG TEAM DREAM MATCH: ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE HARDYS (MATT and JEFF HARDY) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT and NICK JACKSON).
TEXAS BULL ROPE MATCH: CODY vs. JAY LETHAL.
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN and VINNY MARSEGLIA) (c) vs. SILAS YOUNG, BEER CITY BRUISER and MYSTERY PARTNER.
ALSO, ROH WORLD CHAMP CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, BULLY RAY, ADAM COLE, DALTON CASTLE, KAZARIAN, MARK and JAY BRISCOE, JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER, MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY and CHRIS SABIN), JAY WHITE, CMLL LUCHADORAS LA AMAPOLA and MARCELA, MARTY SCURLL, YOSHI-HASHI, WILL OSPREAY, VOLADOR JR, DRAGON LEE, LIO RUSH and more.
ROH officials are working to finalize round trip bus transportation as a convenient and safe option for fans to attend this incredible event.
The Lakeland Center is about 40 miles west of Orlando off Highway I-4.
