Impact Wrestling viewership increases via YouTube, social media

IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced the viewership results for its inaugural show that aired on PopTV on Thursday, March 9.
Viewership on PopTV held steady, but viewership on the IMPACT Wrestling YouTube channel and other social media outlets exploded, with new content attracting more than 2.4 million views through the weekend, an increase of more than 275-percent over the same period last week.
“We are thrilled to see this response from our fans. We wanted to deliver an on-screen product with a new energy that would captivate our audience. Early signs are that we are on the right track,” said Jeff Jarrett, Chief Creative Officer for IMPACT Wrestling. “The new on-screen branding was matched with new graphics across all IMPACT Wrestling platforms. The thrilling and exciting new open to the show and the abundance of new content across all platforms, including digital, reflect the enthusiastic energy that Kevin Sullivan has brought with him in his return to the show as Vice President of Production.”
During the week, IMPACT Wrestling also reached agreement with its partners in India to begin taping in India. On May 30 and May 31, episodes of IMPACT Wrestling will be taped in Mumbai to be aired in the four weeks leading up to Slammiversary. Discussions are now underway with local sponsors and promotions to launch a new show featuring local talent in association with the IMPACT Wrestling roster to be filmed in India commencing as early as Q4 2017.
“We are excited to be in a position to bring our show to our fans in India,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “This is an initial step in what we hope will become a regular part of our programming cycle, leading to live events in all of our key markets.”
Nordholm also commented on management additions, noting that Scott D’Amore has agreed to join the company as Vice President of International Development, adding to his responsibilities on the creative team.
“International growth is a top priority for us and Scott will be a key member as we forge alliances with international partners to bring IMPACT Wrestling to these markets,” said Nordholm. “Scott finalized a working agreement with the popular Japan-based promotion, Pro-Wrestling NOAH, this past weekend, and stars Moose, James Storm and Eddie Edwards traveled to Japan with him to compete in Yokohama at The Great Voyage 2017.”
Scott D’Amore added: “I look forward to growing the brand on a worldwide level. In addition to this agreement with NOAH, we have reached an agreement with Crash Lucha, and I am actively working on other initiatives with local partners in Mexico, the United Kingdom and India.”
The roster continues to grow, and new faces will premiere on IMPACT Wrestling every Thursday night on Pop. Already witnessed the debut of world-renowned star Alberto El Patron and an exciting new tag team has burst on the scene named Reno Scum. Familiar fan favorites will also return to the IMPACT Zone in the coming weeks, including Karen Jarrett, Magnus, Matt Morgan and The Notorious LAX with South Florida’s own Konnan and Angel Rose.
- Impact Wrestling in Orlando
Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando for its next set of television tapings from April 20-23.
Impact Wrestling also announced more television taping dates at Universal.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
As TNA marches toward Slammiversary, the rivalries are certainly going to intensify. Impact stars Lashley, EC3, Gail Kim, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jade, “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and his wife Maria, Decay and others will be appearing over the next several months.
TV Tapings - Impact Wrestling LIVE!
at Universal Studios Orlando
Thursday, April 20 – Sunday, April 23.
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 20.
Live episodes of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will be April 20 and Aug. 17.
For VIP and Travel Packages, go to ShopTNA.Com.
Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
- About Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp.
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp. is a global sports media company and a leader in operating targeted specialty video channels on linear, digital and mobile platforms with offices and studios in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles.
Anthem’s portfolio includes Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel now broadcasting in the U.S., Canada and more than 30 other countries, Fantasy Sports Network (FNTSY), the world’s first and only channel dedicated to fantasy sports, GameTV, a Canadian channel specializing in game-related programming such as game shows, reality series, movies and sports, RotoExperts.com, a leader in fantasy sports news and analysis, DailyRoto.com, the most comprehensive and far-reaching daily fantasy sports website and Edge Sport, an extreme and action sports network recently launched in Canada in partnership with IMG.
Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. available in over 40 million homes, and it owns SportsGrid.com, a leader in general sports entertainment commentary.
- About IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling specializes in television properties, events, products, merchandise and music, as well as the management and promotion of professional wrestlers. The roster features EC3, Bobby Lashley, Eddie Edwards, Davey Richards, James Storm, the high-flying X-Division, Gail Kim and the lovely and lethal Knockouts.
Its highly successful flagship, IMPACT WRESTLING, broadcasts in more than 120 countries around the world, including Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop, a joint venture of CBS Corporation and Lionsgate, in the United States and on Fight Network in Canada.
