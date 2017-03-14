New role for Vampiro with ‘Lucha Underground’

Ian Hodgkinson (Vampiro) has been named the head of Talent Relations for Lucha Libre FMV. It was announced by the league’s General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña.
In this role, Hodgkinson will oversee talent scouting and development, live event coordination, and communication with leagues owners FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA and Promociones Antonio Peña, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico. He will also oversee Lucha Underground talent schedules, travel, and negotiation with 3rd party promoters. Hodgkinson is also head of Talent Relations for AAA in Mexico.
Lucha Libre FMV, LLC is a joint venture among FactoryMade Ventures, Lucha Libre AAA, Robert Rodriguez and MGM Television Group. Lucha Underground airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on El Rey Network and is available on iTunes. The series also airs in Canada, Japan, France and Pan-Asia.
Ian Hodgkinson, better known by his ring name Vampiro, is a Canadian born professional wrestler, currently working in “Lucha Underground” as a color commentator and also as one of the chief agents on the show, earning him a producer credit.
Being involved in sports entertainment since 1984, he is best known for creating the iconic character Vampiro, the most successful foreign talent in the history of lucha Libre in Mexico, being responsible for bringing in whole new demographic of fans, changing the face of lucha libre forever.
Vampiro held 22 world titles and has been involved in many aspects of the entertainment industry outside of wrestling. Hodgkinson is a Krav Maga school owner who has transitioned into becoming sought after fight choreographer, as well as doing seminars for women at risk high schools for children who are experiencing bullying. He is also an active touring musician with his Mexican punk band Los Garigoles.
About Lucha Underground
Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, “Lucha Underground”. This riveting original series, currently in its third season, introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports.
Fans have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. The weekly series provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that have come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite. A celebration of lucha libre’s long-standing Mesoamerican heritage and culture dating back to 1863, this is programming that must be seen to be believed.
“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade Ventures for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett and Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner); Dorian Roldán Peña from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch Studios and El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting "Strivers,” viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America.
El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.
About MGM Television
MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and “The Hobbit” trilogy.
Current scripted and unscripted multi-platform projects include “Fargo” (FX); “Vikings” (HISTORY); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu); “Get Shorty” (EPIX); "The Voice" (NBC); "Survivor" (CBS); “Shark Tank” (ABC); “Beyond the Tank" (ABC); "The New Celebrity Apprentice" (NBC); “Teen Wolf” (MTV); “500 Questions” (ABC); "The People's Choice Awards” (CBS); Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (ABC); and “Lucha Underground” ( El Rey Network). Through its finance and distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated courtroom series “Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” is currently airing its fourth season. MGM’s television programming regularly airs in more than 70 countries worldwide.
For more information, visit www.mgm.com.
About Lucha Libre AAA
Lucha Libre AAA is a media and entertainment company founded in 1992 by Antonio Pena Herrada and manages the IP of the "AAA" brand and another 250 characters in its league. The company produces Lucha Libre events globally including venues such as Palacio de los Deportes, Arena Monterrey, HP Pavilion, Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles Sports Arena and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
In addition to working with sponsors such as Corona, Hershey's, Comex and Unilever, the league has released an animated movie and videogame in the Mexican market. Lucha Libre AAA develops 5 hours of content per week that is aired on three television channels in Mexico: Galavision and Televisa Deportes Network.
About FactoryMade Ventures
FactoryMade is an incubator for entertainment businesses and was founded by John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa. The company builds IP-based franchises and production and distribution platforms by leveraging its strong ties to the Hollywood creative community and partnering with global brands and investors. Its ventures include El Rey Network and Tres Pistoleros Studios with Robert Rodriguez and a joint venture with the leading Mexican wrestling league Lucha Libre AAA.
In addition to working with corporate partners such as Telefonica and JCP, they previously spearheaded the creation of Hasbro's film business (Transformers, G.I. Joe, Battleship) and television business (Hasbro TV Studios, the Hub Network with Discovery Communications), and developed retail's first integrated digital gaming and commerce platform with HSN (HSN Arcade).
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments