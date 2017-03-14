Championship Wrestling from Hollywood on more stations

United Wrestling Network announced that Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has new homes on WADL-TV/Detroit and KCDO-TV/Denver.
“Adding these stations are essential to the growth of CWFH while allowing us additional opportunity for revenue streams. I’m very happy that we’re creating relationships with WADL and KCDO and their viewers.” said CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez.
Its newest affiliates join WVVH-TV/New York City, KDOC-TV/Los Angeles, CW6/San Diego, Spectrum Sports Channel/Kansas City, KWWL-TV/Waterloo, Youtoo America/National, TuffTV/National and FITE TV/Mobile as distributors.
CWFH premieres on WADL-TV in Detroit on Saturday April 1 at 4 p.m. WADL can be found over the air on Channel 38, at&t U-verse Channel 38, Xfinity 4, 7, 10, 14, 23, 38, 1038HD, WOW! Cable Channel 22, Dish Network Channel 38, DirectTV Channel 38 and Bright House Cable Channel 19.
For additional channel assignment outside of the metro Detroit area visit wadldetroit.com/wadl-in-hd.
CWFH premieres on WCDO-TV in Denver on Saturday April 1 at 4 p.m. KCDO or K3 can be found over the air on Channel 3, Comcast Cable Channel 649, Dish Network Channel 3, DirectTV Channel 3. K3 is also carried on a number of additional cable, translator and other services in Colorado. They include: CenturyLink Prism, TDS Cable, Charter Cable, Kentec Cable, Cablevision, CommuniComm Cable, PC Telcom, Eagle Communications, Colorado State University, Region 1 Translators and Logan County Translators.
Contact the carrier in your area for service details.
For more information on K3 visit K3colorado.com.
For more information on CWFH visit HollywoodWrestling.com and follow it on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @CWFHollywood.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments