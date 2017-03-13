FEW guest, Trump supporting character Adonis on The Roman Show

Sam Adonis, who wrestles for Mexican pro wrestling promotion CMLL, is playing the role of supporter of controversial United States President Donald Trump.
That is drawing a lot of heat in Mexico and much attention worldwide.
Adonis, real name Samuel Polinsky, walks to the ring waving an American flag with Trump’s face on it, which has allowed Mexicans to release their opposition to the President, who has said he wants to build a wall on the American and Mexican border and has been signing executive order on immigration laws.
Adonis joined The Roman Show to discuss bringing back the true heel in pro wrestling.
He will be part of a lucha libre event during the FEW Wrasslin Party extravaganza at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Downtown Orlando Rec Complex, 363 N. Parramore Ave.
“I love every minute of it,” he said on The Roman Show. “I’ve been brought up in wrestling. The art of being a heel has disappeared. Everyone wants to be a Rob Van Dam heel, where they talk...but they are not hated. I like the 1970’s style heel. The vicious heel that people can’t stand. I am in a good place in this.”
Adonis’ family has strong wrestling ties. His father, Dan Polinsky, would organize shows in Pittsburgh, and his bother Matthew Polinsky, better known as Corey Graves in WWE, trained him.
“My mom knows more about pro wrestling than modern day wrestlers know,” he said.
His persona has received a lot of mainstream attention, featured via the Associated Press, CNN and other media.
Mexican fans hate his persona, a true old school heel, toying with their emotions personally and politically.
“The things they say are the worst things you hear,” Adonis said. “They cuss so much. I had an entire audience that doesn’t speak English, but about 2,000 people were screaming F-you. I felt so good. Some people throw their beer and popcorn. Sometimes I get the drunk that wants to pick a fight. But I know how to pick my battles.”
Hear the complete Adonis interview as he talks training lucha libre, feuding with CMLL’s Shocker and more.
