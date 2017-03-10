Going for gold, Shine’s Kennadi Brink on The Roman Show

SHINE’s Kennadi Brink has climbed the promotion’s mountain, and this weekend, she has the opportunity to earn gold.
Kennadi joined The Roman Show to talk about her upcoming tag team title match at SHINE 41 on Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m. at The Orpheum in Ybor City (near Tampa) and live on FloSlam.tv.
She and Vanessa Kraven with Amber O’Neal will battle the SHINE tag team champs Santana and Chelsea Green for the belts.
When she began in pro wrestling, it was one Kennadi’s goals to one-day wrestle for SHINE. She worked sparkle matches—SHINE pre show matches—but now she gets to achieve a goal.
“SHINE is somewhere I also wanted to be a part of,” she said. “I knew it’s where I wanted to be. I helped set up the ring and contributed. It’s a place I like to work and proud to be. To be fighting for championship gold this weekend, it makes it much more special. Instead of something that just happened, it’s something I appreciate.”
Kennadi, who started wrestling in Maryland, has competed for several promotions including Ring of Honor’s Women of Honor. She moved to Central Florida and trained at the Team 3D Academy where WWE Legends Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are the owners, operators/trainers.
“What you see is what you get with Bubba Ray Dudley,” she said. “Both D-Von and Bubba are honest.”
Seven years into the business, she also shared her story on what inspired her to become a pro wrestler.
“I didn’t grow up an athlete,” she said. “I just had a passion for wrestling. When I got out of high school, I asked myself, ‘What was holding me back?’ After high school, I was like, ‘Why not; let’s do it.’ I got a trainer, and he helped me lose weight. It’s been a crazy journey mentally and physically.”
Hear more of the interview as she talks where she will be appearing during WrestleMania Weekend in Orlando, how women sometimes take over the Team 3D Academy and more.
- The Roman Show
Rodolfo Roman is a freelance writer/TV producer-reporter
https://www.facebook.com/RodolfoRRoman
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments