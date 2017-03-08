ROH Christopher Daniels, Ringside with Jim Ross on FITE TV app

Catch the FITE exclusive interview with Ring of Honor superstar and wrestling legend Christopher Daniels as he discusses his upcoming world championship title shot at ROH 15th anniversary special live on Friday, March 10 on FITE TV worldwide.
Daniels also takes a look back at his storied career and shares some advice for up-n-coming wrestlers just hitting the scene.
“Ringside with Jim Ross,” featuring JR, Jeff Hardy, Jeff and Karen Jarrett, Rob Van Dam and Jim Cornette debuts Wednesday, March 8. The show premieres exclusively on FITE PPV for only $5.99 and promises to be a slobberknocker.
Download the FITE app and checkout the FITE.tv calendar for more information on upcoming events.
- FITE Weekly Original Programs
UWN presents Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Sundays at 7 p.m. ET
Talking Boxing with Billy C Daily - Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Ring of Honor Wrestling - Mondays at 7 p.m. ET
Fully Loaded Wrestling - Mondays at 9 p.m. ET
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling - Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) - Thursday’s at 8 p.m. ET
PWR Feedback Fridays - Fridays at 8 p.m. ET
Pro Wrestling Report: Prime Time Saturday - Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
