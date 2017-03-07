WWE alum Bubba Ray Dudley joins ‘Busted Open’ on SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced that longtime pro wrestler Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) has joined SiriusXM as co-host of the popular wrestling show, Busted Open, alongside SiriusXM’s Dave LaGreca.
Busted Open can be heard nationwide every weekday (2-4 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radios and the SiriusXM app.
Bully Ray will made his show debut on Monday, March 6. He will host again Tuesday, March 7.
He will then host the show every Thursday and Friday, starting next week.
He brings the same opinionated, no-nonsense personality that has been on display over many years in and out of the ring. He and LaGreca will take calls from wrestling fans around the country and discuss the headline stories happening across the world of wrestling.
As a former ECW, WWE and TNA Impact Wrestling star, Bully Ray brings more than 25 years of in-ring experience, as a singles and a tag-team competitor, to SiriusXM Rush. He has held 35 championships and remains an active wrestler on the independent circuit and recently appeared in Ring of Honor. He also owns and operates the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling and Sports Entertainment in Kissimmee, Fla. with his long-time tag team partner D’Von.
Bully Ray will be an integral part of Busted Open’s coverage of Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando later this month.
