Wrestle City Radio live on Mondays

Wrestle City Radio is a weekly pro wrestling podcast, based in South Florida and hosted by Jorge Alonso and the Lollipop Queen Christina Harrell.
They discuss their passion and appreciation for a business they love. Every week they break down all the happenings from the hottest independent shows that South Florida has to offer. No to mention having a brand new interview (or two) with the biggest up-n-coming superstars from throughout the wrestling world.
In the newest show (Monday, March 6, which will be archived to hear any time) they discuss the surprises at Ring of Honor’s Manhattan Mayhem with The Broken Hardyz and Bully Ray.
Christina attended Manhattan Mayhem and has some exclusive interviews, including The Young Bucks, The Broken Hardyz, Will Ospreay, Silas Young and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Hear them live only on Wrestle City Radio,
Also special guest, representing the New York Promotion ViolencexSuffering, The New Jersey Devil Pinkie Sanchez. The show offers a platform for these stars to share their tales of how they came up and what it is that makes them come back for more.
So, whether you’re also an up-and-comer to the business or just a fan that generally loves all things wrestling, this show provides insight into the business by keeping it incredibly raw and real.
Airing 6 p.m. ET Mondays on Blog Talk Radio.
Click http://www.blogtalkradio.com/theromanshow
You can also listen to past shows any time.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
Comments