February 28, 2017 10:19 PM

WWE Sports Embertainment; WrestleMania contest at NXT shows

WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon earned an associate’s degree from Eastfield College in Dallas. That pleased her parents.

She later earned a master’s degree in professional wrestling/sports entertainment from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. That pleased herself.

A captivating Moon is now one of the top superstars on the NXT roster, and that pleases fans.

In an interview before an NXT show on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, the NXT War Goddess discussed playing sports, dealing with bullying, college, family, pro wrestling, her NXT name and persona, being a Gamer, not doing chores and more.

Good Moon Rising

The athletic Moon grew up in Garland, Texas, outside of Dallas. Lance Hoyt (Vance Archer), WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and the legendary Skandor Akbar schooled her in the art of professional wrestling.

A 10-year ring veteran, Moon paid her dues in and out of the squared structure, working the indies in Canada, Mexico and the United States. That includes time in the highly-respected SHIMMER women’s wrestling promotion, based in Chicago.

“She was a vital part of the SHIMMER events during the five years that she was a member of our roster,” said Dave Prazak, executive producer of Shimmer. “Her pure athleticism and charisma made her truly stand out as an attraction. The sky is the limit for her in the WWE system.”

The 28-year-old signed with WWE in September 2015 and was assigned to the Orlando-based WWE Performance Center, where she learned the WWE way from a talented staff, led by Matt Bloom.

Be a STAR

Recently, she participated in WWE’s Be a STAR anti-bullying program, visiting the Boys & Girls Club in Orlando.

Moon shared her story with the youth as she experienced bullying while in middle school.

Dealing with bullying and her fondness for professional wrestling helped shape her life, and that journey can help and inspire others.

Sports Embertainment

Her passion, skill, work ethic and determination are a driving force to her success.

The sky is the limit for this Moon. Righteously so.

- WrestleMania Ticket Contest at NXT Shows

NXT is currently signing up fans at NXT shows for a WrestleMania 33 ticket contest giveaway. Get ready Lakeland, Crystal River, Largo, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Gainesville and more.

WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.

- NXT abroad

To see NXT in a city near you, check

- NXT on WWE Network

WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.

- NXT TakeOver: Orlando

During WrestleMania 33 Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

