TNA Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios Orlando

TNA Impact Wrestling will be at Universal Studios Orlando for its next set of television tapings from March 2-5.
Impact Wrestling also announced more television taping dates at Universal.
Admission to the shows at Universal Studios is free.
As TNA marches toward Slammiversary, the rivalries are certainly going to intensify. Impact stars Lashley, EC3, Gail Kim, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Jade, “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and his wife Maria, Decay and others will be appearing over the next several months.
TV Tapings - Impact Wrestling LIVE!
at Universal Studios Orlando
Thursday, March 2 – Sunday, March 5.
Thursday, April 20 – Sunday, April 23.
Sunday, July 2 – Thursday, July 6.
Thursday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug. 20.
Live episodes of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV will be April 20 and Aug. 17.
VIP and Travel Packages will be announced soon from ShopTNA.Com.
TNA Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Pop TV.
