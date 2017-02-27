Lucha Underground binge Wednesdays on El Rey Network

Owner/Promoter Dario Cueto heard the fans’ plea for even more “Lucha Underground,” and he’s responded in a big way.
El Rey Network will be re-airing a quadruple dose of some of the hardest hitting episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from 6-10 p.m. ET Wednesdays, beginning March 1. Don’t miss four back-to-back, one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett.
“Lucha Underground’s Greatest Hits” Schedule:
March 1
Episode 205 – “The Machine” originally aired on 2/24/16
Episode 206 – “Gift of the Gods Ladder Match” originally aired on 3/2/16
Episode 207 – “Death Comes in Threes” originally aired on 3/9/16
Episode 208 – “Life After Death” originally aired on 3/16/16
March 8
Episode 209 – “Aztec Warfare II” originally aired on 3/23/16
Episode 210 – “El Jefe is Back” originally aired on 3/30/16
Episode 211 – “Bird of War” originally aired on 4/6/16
Episode 212 – “Three’s a Crowd” originally aired on 4/13/16
March 15
Episode 213 – “Monster Meets Monster” originally aired on 4/20/16
Episode 214 – “Cage in a Cage” originally aired on 4/27/16
Episode 215 – “No Mas” - originally aired on 5/4/16
Episode 216 – “Graver Consequences” originally aired on 5/11/16
March 22
Episode 217 – “Crime and Punishment” originally aired on 5/18/16
Episode 218 – “Enter the Mundo” originally aired on 5/25/16
Episode 219 – “Judgment Day” originally aired on 6/1/16
Episode 220 – “The Contenders” originally aired on 6/8/16
March 29
Episode 221 – “Six to Survive” originally aired on 6/15/16
Episode 222 – “Fame and Fortune” originally aired on 6/22/16
Episode 223 – “The Phoenix, the Dragon, and the Spaceman” originally aired on 6/29/16
Episode 224 – “Ultima Lucha Dos –Part 1” originally aired on 7/6/16
“Lucha Underground” is produced by MGM in association with FactoryMade Ventures and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network.
The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.
About El Rey Network
El Rey Network is a 24-hour, English-language lifestyle network targeting "Strivers,” viewers who hold strong core beliefs about the importance of family, independence, hard work, craftsmanship, and legacy. Founded by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, and curated by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, the network features action-packed programming, relatable heroes and aspirational stories that embrace today’s America.
El Rey’s slate is anchored by signature series including the original drama “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,” the one-on-one interview program “El Rey Network Presents: The Director’s Chair,” and “Lucha Underground,” a lucha libre wrestling series produced by Mark Burnett. El Rey Network’s lineup also showcases a wide range of iconic feature films and television series including genre, action, and sci-fi/ horror. El Rey Network LLC is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures, with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
