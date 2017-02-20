WWE alums Hardcore Holly, Adam Rose at CCW in South Florida

Coastal Championship Wrestling with former WWE superstars Bob Hardcore Holly and Adam Rose (and bunny) attracted more than 350 fans to the Coral Springs Charter School Gym on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Coral Springs.
Holly made his first South Florida appearance since his departure from WWE. He signed autographs, posed for photos and spoke to fans during a pre-show meet-n-greet. In the back, he answered questions from wrestlers, talked to talent and conducted himself professionally.
In very good shape, Holly later battled indie standout Chance Champion.
With a special appearance by Tony DaBunny, Rose (now known as Aldo Rose) won a triple threat match against Justin Overstreet and Zane Stevens. Following his tenure with WWE, Rose is competing nationally on the indie circuit as part of a stellar group also featuring Overtsreet and Stevens, who together are known as The Professionals.
Latin music superstar Tito Puente, Jr. entered the world of professional wrestling for the first time as he accompanied the debuting Cha Cha Charlie and his mystery partner Lost Soul Ricky Rush against the dangerous Droogs (Alex and Nicky) with Angel Crush.
In other action, CCW Women’s Champ Chelsea Durden defended her title against Japanese up-n-comer The Red Dragon, who won by DQ. The impressive Santos beat former CCW champ Dan Embry, and Danny Dubstep defeated Jimmy Walker. Tony DaBlack versus Maxx Stardom was a solid opener.
CCW is under the direction of Pablo Marquez. Your ring announcer Dan Evans and head referee Bruce Owens.
