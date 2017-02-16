MMA fighter Kyra Batara of Combate Americas on The Roman Show

MMA fighter Kyra Batara (5-4) wants to show the world why Combate Americas believes in her.
Batara will face Judoka champion Vanessa Rico Fernandez (2-2) on Thursday, Feb. 16 via Combate Americas and live on UFC Fight Pass.
She joined The Roman Show to discuss her upcoming bout.
It will be the first time that Batara will main event a fight card.
“Training is great,” she said. “It’s the best training by far. I am excited to main event my first fight. I feel like everything is coming out perfectly.”
Batara didn’t see too much action last year. Although, she did get to fly to compete in Japan. She plans to have more competition in 2017.
“Last year, I didn’t have as many fights as I wanted, but Combate Americas had me do a lot of promotions to build my name up,” she said. “They push me a lot.”
She feels that she has the upper edge against her foe.
“She has submission victories, and her last fight she lost by submission,” she said. “Her opponent was a striker. My jiu jitsu is one of the best in the 105 pound [division].”
