FEW, Full Throttle, Platinum Pro, more shows, interviews in South Florida

Upcoming pro wrestling shows in South Florida
- Platinum Pro in Fort Lauderdale
Platinum Pro Wrestling’s Valentine’s Vengeance is Friday, Feb. 17 at The Platinum Pro Arena at VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th St., Fort Lauderdale 33315.
Platinumweight Championship: MARTIN STONE (champion) vs. ROMEO QUEVEDO
Silverweight Championship: JASON CADE (champion) vs. DONOVAN DANHAUSEN w/STUD MAGNUM
Diamonds Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match with the Winner immediately facing the Diamonds Division Champion: Dynamite DiDi vs. Trish Adora.
Diamonds Division Championship: RAEGAN FIRE (champion) vs. Winner of #1 Contender’s Match
Also in action: NEW BLOOD RIZING w/DAYLIN DEVINE, CHICO ADAMS, THE DIRTY BLONDES, SCARLETT’S KARNIVAL OF KARNAGE, MAXX STARDOM, SNOOP STRIKES, CHASYN RANCE, CHELSEA, BRANDI LAUREN, ARIA BLAKE, AMBER NOVA and more.
Tickets: Pre-Sale $12, Door $15, VIP $25.
VIP 6:15 p.m. Doors 7 p.m. Bell time 7:30 p.m.
VIP includes: meet-n-greet with the #PPW roster, a free gift and priority seating.
All seats are general admission. There are no front row or ringside seats for sale. First come, first serve.
For guaranteed front row, VIP is the way to go. Doors will open for VIP at 6:15 p.m.
Pre-show matches before the 7:30 p.m. bell time.
Visit
facebook.com/platinumprowrestling
- FEW in Clewiston
Fighting Evolution Wrestling is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Clewiston Middle School, 601 W. Pasadena Ave. in Clewiston 33440.
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, FEW Heavyweight Champion Showtime JB Cool, Women’s Champ Lea Nox, The Guadalupe Brothers, Snakemaster Abudadein, Reggie Rhythm, The Hardhittas, Red Velvett, The Elite (Ace Mayham and MDK), Soulman Alex G and more.
First 50 fans receive carnival admission.
http://fightingevolutionwrestling.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FEWsurvive/
Upcoming: MARCH 4- Fort Lauderdale
*MARCH 30- Orlando - Mania Weekend (1-show); *MARCH 31- Orlando - Mania Weekend (3-shows); *APRIL 1st - Orlando - Mania Weekend (3-shows); APRIL 22- Clewiston; MAY 13- Coral Springs; MAY 20- Clewiston; JUNE 10- Coral Springs; JUNE 24- Clewiston; JULY 7-8 - Fort Lauderdale SoFla SLAM Weekend; JULY 22- Clewiston; AUG. 12- Fort Lauderdale; AUG. 26- Clewiston; And more dates throughout the remainder of the year.
SEASON TICKETS to all of FEW live events. Mandatory minimum purchase of five (5) live events.
STARTER: ALL seats to every show $9. MANDATORY minimum of five (5) live events. General Admission seating ONLY. Can pick (1) WRASSLIN' PARTY day event.
ALL-STAR: ALL seats to every show $12. MANDATORY minimum of five (5) live events. General Admission and/or Ringside seating (must call to reserve ringside). Can pick (3) WRASSLIN' PARTY day events. includes FREE entry into future meet & greet session.
ELITE: ALL seats to every show $15. MANDATORY minimum of five (5) live events. Ringside seating. Can pick any WRASSLIN' PARTY event. includes FREE entry into future meet & greet session & FEW souvenir.
- Full Throttle in Palm Beach
Full Throttle Pro Wrestling with Bull James (formerly NXT’s Bull Dempsey), Shannon Moore, Vandal Ortagun and Rob Terry (formerly with TNA) is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park in Palm Beach County.
At FTPW presents Fight Club: Round 3, Vandal of Brain Buster Pro will be forced to defend his Golden Challenge Championship in a triple threat match against both members of the Hired Guns -- Braydon Knight and Ronnie Ladd -- or FTP Preisdent Richie Rich will strip him of the title.
Also, Chico Adams, That Klassic Tag Team (Kiko Harris and Kody Kastle), Brandi Lauren, Deadman Circus, Diego Rios, Lacey Lane, former TNA wrestler Samuel Shaw and more.
Tickets $15-$25.
Special offer: Order tickets this week (beginning Feb. 6) with promo code "FTPW" at holdmyticket.com/tickets/264533 for just $10.
https://www.facebook.com/FullThrottleProWrestling/
- NXT in Miami
WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE. That includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- Brain Buster Pro in Miami
Brain Buster Pro Wrestling presents BaseBrawl, courtesy of Miami Beach Youth Baseball, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Arnold and Phyllis Grossman Park, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami 33176.
Tickets $10.
https://twitter.com/BrainBusterdojo
- IGNITE in Okeechobee
IGNITE Wrestling returns to the KOA Convention Center on Saturday, March 18 at US Highway 441 South in (South Florida) Okeechobee 34974.
Featuring Jon Cruz, Aaron Epic, Chico Adams, Braydon Knight, CJ O’Doyle, Angel Rose, Alex Cruz, Teddy Stigma, Maxx Stardom, The DreamBros, TECH, and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Event starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available at IGNITEWrestling.com/Tickets or by calling the IGNITE Ticket Center at 772-932-9BUY.
Ringside (front row all ages) $15; General Admission $10; Kids (12 and younger) $5.
Founded in 2015 as REAL Pro Wrestling EAST, IGNITE Wrestling held its inaugural event, Treasure Coast Takeover, on Jan. 15 in Port St. Lucie, before rebranding later that same month.
IGNITE Wrestling is owned by Kim Artlip, one of four women in the United States to own a professional wrestling company. In March 2016, IGNITE Wrestling announced a partnership with FITE to feature IGNITE events through its on-demand service.
www.Facebook.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Twitter.com/IGNITEWrestling
www.Instagram.com/IGNITEWrestling
- ICW in South Florida
ICW Lucha Fest V with Aldo Rose (formerly WWE Superstar Adam Rose) is Saturday, April 22.
Also ICW Champ Angel Rose, Martin Stone, Wes Brisco, Santana Garrett, Jesse Sorensen, Jonny Vandal Ortagun, Su Yung, Ernest R. Alexander III (ERA), Maxx Stardom, Dynamite DiDi, Mykal Manix, Nick Nero, Brandi Lauren, Mike Monroe, Qba Libre, the Bunny and more.
For more information on ICW:
Visit www.ICWMiami.com
Like ICW on Facebook @ Facebook.com/indycw
Subscribe to ICW’s YouTube Channel @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Twitter @TheIndyCW
Follow ICW on Instagram @TheIndyCW
Check out ICW’s YouTube channel
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
