Topix Media, WWE to publish WWE Book of Rules

For the first time, WWE is publishing The Official WWE Book of Rules (And How to Break Them).
Learn how the biggest WWE Superstarsof today such as John Cena, Roman Reigns and The New Day are following in the footsteps of legends like The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels to reshape the rules of sports entertainment.
Full of WWE secrets and entertaining narrations including:
● Commentary and rule revisions from WWE Superstars and Hall of Fame-worthy referees
● More than 200 pages of rules, drawings and diagrams
● Foreword by SmackDown! Live General Manager Daniel Bryan
● And much more.
The Official WWE Book of Rules reveals not only the rules of the ring but also the do’s and dont’s of every aspect of WWE Superstardom. Published for the first time, these regulations range from the conventional and competition-based to the eccentric and Superstar-specific. It’s the ultimate companion for any member of the WWE Universe who believes rules were made to be broken.
The Official WWE Book of Rules: (And How to Break Them) will be released on Feb. 28 and can be found on Amazon (http://amzn.to/2jH4ahG), Barnes & Noble (http://bit.ly/2jxgvD6) and wherever books are sold.
ABOUT TOPIX MEDIA LAB
Topix Media Lab is a growing magazine and book publishing house in New York City creating more than 100 high-end bookazines and trade books per year. In addition to World Wrestling Entertainment , the company’s expanding list of brand partners includes Disney, Newsweek, Jack Hanna, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery, CBS Networks, John Wayne, Adult Coloring Books, and much more. For more information, visit topixmedialab.com or OnNewsstandsNow.com.
- NXT in Orlando
WWE’s NXT returns for TV tapings at University of Central Florida in Orlando at The Venue at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Venue is behind the CFE Arena.
Featured superstars include NXT champ Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT women’s champ Asuka.
For tickets click NXTUCFTickets or visit the CFE Arena box office.
- NXT in Miami
WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE. That includes Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.
Tickets are on sale online and at the Watsco Center box office.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission $10; Gold Circle (Ringside) $20.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
To see NXT in a city near you, check
- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments