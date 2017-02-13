Tickets on sale for WWE NXT in Fort Pierce, Miami, Orlando

WWE’s NXT returns for TV tapings at University of Central Florida in Orlando at The Venue at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Venue is behind the CFE Arena.
Featured superstars include NXT champ Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT women’s champ Asuka.
For tickets click NXTUCFTickets or visit the CFE Arena box office.
- NXT in Miami
WWE’s NXT makes its third visit to Miami on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center (formerly Bank United Center) at the the University of Miami in Coral Gables.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
See some of the newer faces on the NXT roster as well as progressing talent who are continuing to build a hot NXT brand and working toward joining the ranks of the main roster in WWE. That includes Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Asuka, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) and more.
Tickets are on sale online and at the Watsco Center box office.
Visit NXTTickets.com.
http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D005224DB339A6B
- NXT in Fort Pierce
WWE’s NXT is Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Havert L. Fenn Center in (South Florida) Fort Pierce.
There will be a pre-show meet-n-greet around ringside included in the price of admission. WWE NXT superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford participated in the January meet-n-greet at the Havert L. Fenn Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
To see NXT in a city near you, check
- NXT/WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 at the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
