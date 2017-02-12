Fans have fun at Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers

Neil Glazier (left), Matthew Maschler (second from right) and Jeremy Ivans (right) met WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Matthew Maschler (left) and Neil Glazier (right) met WWE legend Christian during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
A fan meets ECW original Tommy Dreamer during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan meets WWE legend Christian during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Jamil Malik gets a Florida Panthers puck autographed by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE legend Christian during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat signs a beautiful replica belt for fans during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan meets WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
ECW original Tommy Dreamer signs a hardcore replica belt during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan meets WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan gets an autograph from ECW original Tommy Dreamer during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan meets WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Stephanie and Alexander meet ECW original Tommy Dreamer during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Alexander Castaneda talks with ECW original Tommy Dreamer during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan meets WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat signs a photo during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat signs a really good photo Denny Burkholder took when he was 9. Denny and his son met Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Denny Burkholder and his son meet WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans get a replica belt signed by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
That’s former WWF broadcaster/interviewer Craig DeGeorge (left) with Jamil Malik during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. DeGeorge is now Craig Minervini, and he works for FOX Sports Florida, which carries the Panthers TV games.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
A fan got an autograph from WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Former WWF broadcaster/interviewer Craig DeGeorge wears Ricky the Dragon Steamboat’s WWE Hall of Fame ring during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. DeGeorge is now Craig Minervini, and he works for FOX Sports Florida, which carries the Panthers TV games.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
ECW original Tommy Dreamer talking with former WWF broadcaster/interviewer Craig DeGeorge (middle) and Florida Panthers broadcaster Randy Moller (right) during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. DeGeorge is now Craig Minervini, and he works for FOX Sports Florida, which carries the Panthers TV games.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Superfan Tye Dye Guy and Jamil Malik pose with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Florida Panthers President/CEO Matthew Caldwell (right) meets WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE legend Christian also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet ECW original Tommy Dreamer during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. WWE legend Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Fans meet WWE legend Christian during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky the Dragon Steamboat also participated.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Ford was well represented during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Ronin Pro Wrestling champion Alex Chamberlain with a fan during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Ring announcer, interviewer, host and singer Heather Kid Cadet Reicher with Florida Supercon publicist Sara Mineo at the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Jamil Malik, Florida Supercon’s Mike Broder, ring announcer Heather Kid Cadet Reicher, wrestler Alex Chamberlain, superfan Tye Dye Guy and friends at the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
The Ronin Pro Wrestling table with owner/wrestler TC Read, superfan Tye Dye Guy, ring announcer Chris Santiago and wrestler Donovan Danhausen at the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Miami Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich and catcher J.T. Realmuto answered questions from the media during the first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Photo By Jim Varsallone
Comments