Fighting

February 12, 2017 1:51 AM

Fans have fun at Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

The first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game was Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

The event featured ECW original Tommy Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and former WWE Superstar Christian.

The pro wrestling stars signed autographs, posed for photos and shared some stories with fans before the puck drop-kicked for the Panthers against the Los Angeles Kings.

Former WWF broadcaster/interviewer Craig DeGeorge (Craig Minervini) also appeared at the meet-n-greet, reuniting with Steamboat after 30 years. Craig works for FOX Sports Florida which carries the Panthers TV games.

Miami Marlins second baseman Derek Dietrich and catcher J.T. Realmuto were in attendance, too, and they answered a few questions, including a pro wrestling question.

Everyone had a good time, and the Panthers are planning to do it again next season.

FloridaPanthers.com

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View more video

Sports Videos