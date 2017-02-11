Interview with former WWE Superstar MVP at Brain Buster Pro

Interview with former New Japan, TNA and WWE Superstar MVP after Brain Buster Pro’s one year anniversary wrestling show on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Pompano Elks Lodge in (South Florida) Pompano Beach.
It was a Homecoming for MVP, who was trained by Soulman Alex G, Rusty Brooks and Norman Smiley in South Florida.
A Miami original, MVP discussed returning to South Florida for Brain Buster Pro, his wrestling journey, WrestleMania, the Vandal Ortagun T-shirt and more.
