UFC Dustin Poirier interview at American Top Team

Dustin Poirier, 28, of American Top Team in Coconut Creek will face New Jersey native and veteran fighter Jim Miller at UFC 208 on pay-per-view Saturday, Feb. 11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Poirier (20-5) has won four of his last five bouts since moving up (in weight) to 155 pounds (lightweight). Despite suffering a first-round loss to Michael Johnson in his last bout, Poirier, ranked No. 10, is viewed as one of the tougher fighters in the division. Nicknamed The Diamond, he has regularly commented on how going up in weight has allowed him to enjoy his fight preparation more than ever.
The 33-year-old Miller (29-8) is on a hot streak, winning his past three fights. So a victory for Poirier will secure his position among the top 10 UFC lightweights in the world and ideally position himself for a bout against an even higher ranked opponent.
American Top Team is at 5750 N. State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek, Fla. 33073.
https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier
ABOUT DUSTIN POIRIER
NICKNAME: Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier
WEIGHT CLASS: Lightweight
UFC: No.10 lightweight contender
AGE: 28 (1/19/89)
HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-9, 155
REACH: 72”
LEG REACH: 40”
STANCE: Southpaw
BIRTHPLACE: Lafayette, La.
FIGHTING OUT OF: American Top Team (South Florida) Coconut Creek by way of Lafayette, La.
LANGUAGES: English
STYLE: Thug-Jitsu
TRAINER: American Top Team
STRENGTHS: Fighting (verbally, physically and mentally)
TRAINING: All day, every day – hard work and dedication.
PROFESSIONAL MMA RECORD: 20-5
FUN FACT: Poirier attended the same high school as UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.
UFC HISTORY:
UFC Fight Night (9/17/16) Poirier was knocked out by Michael Johnson at 1:35 of the first round
UFC 199 (6/4/16) Poirier knocked out Bobby Green at 2:52 of the first round
UFC 195 (1/2/16) Poirier won a three round unanimous decision over Joe Duffy
UFC Fight Night (6/6/15) Poirier knocked out Yancy Medeiros at 2:38 of the first round in the Performance of the Night
UFC Fight Night (4/4/15) Poirier knocked out Diego Ferreira at 3:45 of the first round in the Performance of the Night
UFC 178 (9/27/14) Poirier was stopped by Conor McGregor via strikes at 1:46 of the first round
TUF Nations Finale (4/16/14) Poirier stopped Akira Corassani via strikes at :42 of the second round in the Fight of the Night
UFC 168 (12/28/13) Poirier knocked out Diego Brandao at 4:54 of the first round
UFC 164 (8/31/13) Poirier won a three round unanimous decision over Erik Koch
UFC on FUEL TV (2/16/13) Poirier lost a three round unanimous decision to Cub Swanson
TUF 16 Finale (12/15/12) Poirier submitted Jonathan Brookins via D’Arce choke at 4:15 of the first round
UFC on FUEL TV (5/15/12) Poirier was submitted by Chan Sung Jung via D’Arce choke at 1:07 of the fourth round in the Fight of the Night
UFC 143 (2/4/12) Poirier submitted Max Holloway via triangle armbar at 3:23 of the first round with the Submission of the Night
UFC on FOX (11/12/11) Poirier submitted Pablo Garza via D’Arce choke at 1:32 of the second round
UFC 131 (6/11/11) Poirier won a three round unanimous decision over Jason Young
UFC 125 (1/1/11) Poirier won a three round unanimous decision over Josh Grispi
OTHER
Had 1-1 record in WEC – last bout there was a 53 second TKO of Zack Micklewright in November of 2010
Ten wins by KO, six by submission (two Brabo, triangle armbar, three armbar)
Has finished all but four of his wins (Duffy, Koch, Grispi, Young)
Brown Belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Twelve first-round finishes
Origin of nickname: “Crazy Tim Credeur gave it to me when I made it to the WEC.”
- Fighting On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments