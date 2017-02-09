Florida Panthers ready for Pro Wrestling Night

Even Florida Panthers star hockey player Jaromir Jagr knows a little something about professional wrestling.
“Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?” Jagr said with a smile following practice on Wednesday, Feb. 8 as he and his teammates are ready for the inaugural Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers, which is Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The L.A. Kings will be in town as will WWE legend Christian, ECW original Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat. The three wrestling standouts will meet fans before the puck drop-kicks onto the ice.
Some of the Panthers hope to meet them, too.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demer is a big fan. He was one of 100,000 who attended the Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertainment -- WWE’s WrestleMania 32 -- last year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle is also a huge fan who enjoys the athleticism and showmanship of the pro wrestlers. He was part of a recent get-together to watch the WWE Royal Rumble.
At practice Wednesday, Florida sports broadcaster/reporter Frank Forte, who covers the Florida Panthers, and L.A. Times sports writer Kevin Baxter, who covers the Los Angeles Kings, provided some insight on each team in preparation for Pro Wrestling Night. Then, Florida Panthers radio play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens hyped the special event by cutting a promo that would make Craig DeGeorge proud.
PANTHERS/WRESTLING NOTES
Craig DeGeorge, a former WWF broadcaster, is now Craig Minervini, who works for FOX Sports Florida, which carries the Florida Panthers TV games.
The Los Angeles Kings have not signed King Booker, King Harley Race, King Kong Bundy, King Haku, Moondog King, Sonny King or Jerry The King Lawler for the Pro Wrestling Night game.
Look for mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. to make some sort of impact -- tag team style.
- Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers
The first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game is Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
The event features ECW original Tommy Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and former WWE Superstar Christian.
Former WWF broadcaster/interviewer Craig DeGeorge (Craig Minervini) will also be there.
Cheer on the Panthers against the Los Angeles Kings and participate in a special meet-and-greet with the three pro wrestling legends.
Pro Wrestling Night packages include:
- Exclusive autograph session access
- Commemorative Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Night puck
- Ticket to Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
USE PROMO CODE: WRESTLING
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments