WWE HOF Sgt. Slaughter on The Roman Show promoting WrestleMania Axxess

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Orange County Convention Center off International Drive in Orlando from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2, and tickets for the year’s biggest WWE fan celebration are on sale.
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter visited the Miami Herald Headquarters in Doral on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to promote WrestleMania Axxess, and he spoke with Rodolfo Roman of The Roman Show.
Sarge, who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp., discussed several topics including his WrestleMania experiences, WWE Hall of Fame, Undertaker’s longevity and more.
For the interview, click SgtSlaughterInterview.
WrestleMania Axxess tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more, the interactive and fun WrestleMania Axxess is one event WWE fans of all ages will want to attend.
Check out details below, including the dates and times of the sessions, the WWE Superstar signing schedule, plus pricing information.
AXXESS DATES AND TIMES
(All times listed are ET)
Thursday, March 30
6-10 p.m.
Friday, March 31
5-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Session 1 – 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Session 2 – 1-5 p.m.
Session 3 – 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
8 a.m.-12 p.m.
WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULES
Premium VIP sessions:
Thursday, March 30
Randy Orton – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Seth Rollins – 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Roman Reigns – 10 a.m.
AJ Styles – 1 p.m.
Dean Ambrose – 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Kurt Angle – 8 a.m.
VIP sessions:
Thursday, March 30
Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.
Enzo Amore & Big Cass – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Shinsuke Nakamura– 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Samoa Joe – 8 a.m.
Nikki Bella – 10 a.m.
Chris Jericho – 1 p.m.
Bray Wyatt – 6 p.m.
Bayley – 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Edge – 10 a.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
General Admission tickets – $55*
General Admission tickets include:
- Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends
- Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring
VIP tickets – $110*
VIP tickets include:
- Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar
- Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance
- (1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
Premium VIP tickets – $190*
PVIP tickets Include:
- Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar
- Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.
- (1) 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar
Children 2 years and under – FREE
*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees
Talent subject to CHANGE
- WrestleMania 33 Orlando/NXT TakeOver: Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2 live on WWE Network from Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 live on WWE Network from the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
The Amway Center is also home to the WWE Hall of Fame (March 31-USA Network), WWE Raw (April 3-USA Network) and WWE SmackDown Live (April 4-USA Network).
