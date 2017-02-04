UFC fighter Tecia Torres on The Roman Show

American Top Team’s Tecia Torres (7-1) has been itching to get inside the octagon since April.
However, unavailable opponents made it difficult for her to fight in 2016. Her only fight was in April against Rose Namajunes (7-5), which was also her first defeat in her professional career. Torres lost by decision.
Now, the wait is over as she will face Bec Rawlings on Saturday, Feb. 4 on the UFC fight Night 104 card airing 8 p.m. ET on FS.
“I am excited and motivated to get back,” she said. “I want to show myself to the world and let them know I am still here.”
Rawlings last fought in August against Paige VanZant, and VanZant won by knockout.
This will be the second time Torres and Rawlings square off. Both met in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter. Torres won the first bout. She says she hasn’t paid attention to her opponent’s recent fighting style.
“I have been focusing more on myself,” Torres said. “She brings a tough fight. I am going to do my own thing.”
Torres was undefeated in her amateur career. She fought a couple of fights in Florida.
She plans to fight more than one fight this year, but her focus is on her fight this weekend.
“I would like to dominate the fight,” she said.
