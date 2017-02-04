UFC fighter Tecia Torres on The Roman Show

2:40 Welcome back: Huberdeau, Barkov lead Florida Panthers to win over Anaheim Pause

1:50 Interviewing a Hero - My two minutes with Edwin Pope, Miami Herald

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:22 Trump on 'tough' phone calls: Don't worry about it

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver