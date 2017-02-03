Fighting

February 3, 2017 3:01 AM

Interview with UFC fighter Tecia Torres at American Top Team

By Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

Tecia Torres, 27, of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek will face Bec Rawlings at UFC Fight Night Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Toyota Center.

Torres is ranked No. 6 in the women’s strawweight division. Nicknamed The Tiny Tornado, she is 7-1 but is coming off her only loss -- a tough defeat to Rose Namajunas in April in Tampa. A win over the 27-year-old Rawlings (7-5) could put Tecia a fight or two away from a shot at the title.

A tough fighter and bright young lady, Torres is also obtaining her master's degree in criminology from Florida Atlantic University in (South Florida) Boca Raton. It’s been some journey thus far for the smart and talented combatant who hails from Fall River, Mass.

UFC Fight Night Houston will be broadcast on FS1 and seen on the UFC Fight Pass.

American Top Team is at 5750 N. State Rd. 7, Coconut Creek, Fla. 33073.

Fighting On The Web

Fighting

