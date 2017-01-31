Fighting

January 31, 2017 2:36 AM

Meet Christian, Dreamer, Steamboat at Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers

The first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game is Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in (South Florida) Sunrise.

The event features ECW original Tommy Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and former WWE Superstar Christian.

Cheer on the Panthers against the Los Angeles King and participate in a special meet-and-greet with the three pro wrestling legends.

Pro Wrestling Night packages include:

- Exclusive autograph session access

- Commemorative Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Night puck

- Ticket to Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings

FloridaPanthers.com

USE PROMO CODE: WRESTLING

https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling

- Pro Wrestling On The Web

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

@jimmyv3

YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Related content

Fighting

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

View more video

Sports Videos