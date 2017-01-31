Meet Christian, Dreamer, Steamboat at Pro Wrestling Night at Florida Panthers

The first Pro Wrestling Night at the Florida Panthers hockey game is Thursday, Feb. 9 at the BB&T Center in (South Florida) Sunrise.
The event features ECW original Tommy Dreamer, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat and former WWE Superstar Christian.
Cheer on the Panthers against the Los Angeles King and participate in a special meet-and-greet with the three pro wrestling legends.
Pro Wrestling Night packages include:
- Exclusive autograph session access
- Commemorative Florida Panthers Pro Wrestling Night puck
- Ticket to Florida Panthers vs. Los Angeles Kings
USE PROMO CODE: WRESTLING
https://www.nhl.com/panthers/tickets/wrestling
- Pro Wrestling On The Web
http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/
YouTube jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)
Comments