January 30, 2017 10:20 PM

WWE, KFC Georgia Gold Chicken spot with Enzo, Big Cass through WrestleMania

This 1:30 spot aired during WWE’s Royal Rumble broadcast on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 29. It’s a fun spot with WWE Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass promoting KFC’s new line of Georgia Gold Chicken.

WWE worked in collaboration with KFC as the spot plays off KFC’s existing Georgia Gold campaign where Billy Zane plays the colonel.

The spot will air in WWE Network broadcasts until WrestleMania 33 Orlando on April 2.

WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.

