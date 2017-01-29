RK-O-My: The Viper Randy Orton wins WWE Royal Rumble

The Viper Randy Orton won the 30-Man Royal Rumble to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 33 Orlando.
Orton eliminated No.30 Roman Reigns to win the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 29 live on WWE Network from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Final Four
Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns
Eliminations
Jack Gallagher was the first eliminated as World’s Strongest man Mark Henry did the honors.
Strowman then entered the Rumble and eliminated Mojo, Big Cass and Kalisto to set-up a showdown with Henry. Strowman then tossed out Henry as Jericho remained outside the ring.
With Sami Zayn fighting Strowman, it was Big Show’s time. It took some time, but Strowman eventually eliminated Big Show. Strowman’s wrath of destruction continued. He threw James Ellsworth high and hard out of the ring. Strowman then flung out Tye Dillinger, before Baron Corbin clotheslined a stunned Strowman from the ring.
Stroman eliminated seven sports entertainers.
Cesaro and Sheamus eliminated The New Day. As Sheamus was then quickly trying to eliminate a surprised Cesaro, Jericho eliminated Cesaro and Sheamus.
Luke Harper eliminated Apollo Crews.
Brock Lesnar quickly made an impact and eliminated Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler, and then it was Enzo Amore’s quick entrance and exit, courtesy of The Beast Incarnate.
Goldberg appeared next and made quick work again of Lesnar, ending his reign of terror.
Ring the bell. Lights on. Lights off. Lights on. Undertaker in the middle of the ring, staring down Goldberg.
Undertaker eliminated Baron Corbin, while Goldberg eliminated Luke Harper, and then Undertaker disposed of Goldberg.
Undertaker eliminated The Miz and Sami Zayn, but Roman Reigns eliminated Undertaker.
Reigns took out Chris Jericho, leaving Reigns with Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.
Reigns eliminated Wyatt, before Orton gave Reigns an RKO and clotheslined Reigns out of the ring to win it.
Royal Rumble entrants
1.Big Cass
2.Chris Jericho
3.Kalisto
4.Mojo Rawley
5.Jack Gallagher
6.Mark Henry
7.Braun Strowman
8.Sami Zayn
9.Big Show
10.Tye Dillinger
11.James Ellsworth (with Carmella)
12.Dean Ambrose
13.Baron Corbin
14.Kofi Kingston
15.The Miz (with Maryse)
16.Sheamus
17.Big E
18.Rusev (with Lana)
19.Cesaro
20.Xavier Woods
21.Bray Wyatt
22.Apollo Crews
23.Randy Orton
24.Dolph Ziggler
25.Luke Harper
26.Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)
27.Enzo Amore
28.Goldberg
29.The Undertaker
30.Roman Reigns
Cena wins
In an exciting battle, John Cena pinned AJ Styles to win the WWE title. It marked Cena’s 16th top championship. Cena celerbated with a young fan seated ringside through Make-A-Wish.
Your referee Charles Robinson.
WWE Universal Champ Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns with help from Braun Strowman in a No DQ match.
In this hard-hitting battle, Stroman attacked Reigns to the delight of the crowd, leading to the Owens victory. A once frantic Chris Jericho -- while watching suspended above the ring in a Shark cage -- breathed a big sigh of relief with the surprise inclusion of Strowman.
Obviously, Strowman did not make the List. Your referee Chad Patton.
Charlotte Flair retained the WWE Raw women’s title by defeating fan favorite Bayley in an action-packed opener. Your referee Shawn Bennett.
Neville made Rich Swann submit to become the new WWE Cruiserweight champ. Neville is the king of the cruiserweights. Yout referee Darrick Moore.
JoJo and Greg Hamilton were the ring announcers. Berkely Ottman the timekeeper. Everyone’s favorite Funkai provided commentary for the Japanese audience.
The event attracted more than 52,000 fans.
#RoyalRumble
Pre-show results
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the WWE Raw tag team titles by defeating Cesaro and Sheamus (with two referees) during the pre-show.
Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Smackdown Women’s champ Alexa Bliss, the returning Mickie James and Natalya. Naomi pinned Bliss.
- WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
