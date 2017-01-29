Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson win Raw tag team titles at WWE Royal Rumble

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the WWE Raw tag team titles by defeating Cesaro and Sheamus (with two referees) during the pre-show kickoff of the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 29 live on WWE Network from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Other pre-show results
Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Smackdown Women’s champ Alexa Bliss, the returning Mickie James and Natalya. Naomi pinned Bliss.
Upcoming
30-Man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33
WWE Universal Champ Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in a No DQ match with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a Shark cage.
WWE Champ AJ Styles vs. John Cena.
WWE Raw Women’s champ Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley.
WWE Cruiserweight Champ Rich Swann vs. Neville.
WWE Kickoff Show on WWE Network featured panelists and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Jerry The King Lawler along with radio DJ and WWE superfan Peter Rosenberg and WWE broadcaster Renee Young. The special two-hour kickoff streamed live on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.
- WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
- Taz Show Post Rumble Coverage
CBS Sports Radio will broadcast a new live edition of THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND – following wrestling’s annual major winter pay-per-view event The Royal Rumble – on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET.
Sports broadcaster and former ECW wrestler/WWE sports entertainer Taz will host the three-hour show, joined by special guests Evan Roberts of the “Joe and Evan Show” on WFAN and Mike Johnson of PW Insider, to discuss the night’s biggest winners, biggest losers and best wrestling moves.
After his in-ring career ended, Taz called thew action for TNA and WWE.
In addition to airing the special on more than 200 CBS Sports Radio affiliated stations and 13 CBS RADIO owned sports stations, a live audio and video stream will be available online at TazShow.com, and later as on-demand content. This will serve as the Monday, Jan. 30 edition of THE TAZ SHOW.
Among the CBS RADIO sports stations broadcasting THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND special are: WFAN 101.9 FM and 660 AM (New York), 670 The Score (Chicago), 105.3 The Fan (Dallas), SportsRadio 610 (Houston), 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.) SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 560 WQAM (Miami), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore), 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh), 1140 KHTK (Sacramento) and 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland).
- WWE Raw, SmackDown Live
To catch the fallout from the Royal Rumble, watch WWE Raw at 8 p.m. ET Monday and WWE SmackDown Live at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday - both on USA Network.
