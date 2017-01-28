WWE Royal Rumble party at Miller’s Davie Ale House in South Florida

Miller’s Davie Ale House of Central Broward County is hosting a WWE Royal Rumble viewing party on Sunday, Jan. 29 in South Florida.
No cover. Seating first come, first served.
Miller’s Davie Ale House is at 2080 S. University Dr. in Davie, Fla. 33324. Call 954-236-0062.
- WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 29 live on WWE Network from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
30-Man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33
WWE Universal Champ Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in a No DQ match with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a Shark cage.
WWE Champ AJ Styles vs. John Cena.
WWE Raw Women’s champ Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley.
WWE Cruiserweight Champ Rich Swann vs. Neville.
Pre-show: WWE Raw Tag Team Champs Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (with two referees).
Pre-show: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks.
Pre-show: Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s champ Alexa Bliss, the returning Mickie James and Natalya.
WWE Kickoff Show at 5 p.m. ET on WWE Network with panelists and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Jerry The King Lawler, radio DJ and WWE superfan Peter Rosenberg and WWE broadcaster Renee Young. The special two-hour kickoff also streams live on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.
- WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
