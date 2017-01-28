The Taz Show on 560 WQAM Miami radio after WWE Royal Rumble

CBS Sports Radio will broadcast a new live edition of THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND – following wrestling’s annual major winter pay-per-view event The Royal Rumble – on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET.
Sports broadcaster and former ECW wrestler/WWE sports entertainer Taz will host the three-hour show, joined by special guests Evan Roberts of the “Joe and Evan Show” on WFAN and Mike Johnson of PW Insider, to discuss the night’s biggest winners, biggest losers and best wrestling moves.
After his in-ring career ended, Taz called thew action for TNA and WWE.
In addition to airing the special on more than 200 CBS Sports Radio affiliated stations and 13 CBS RADIO owned sports stations, a live audio and video stream will be available online at TazShow.com, and later as on-demand content. This will serve as the Monday, Jan. 30 edition of THE TAZ SHOW.
Among the CBS RADIO sports stations broadcasting THE TAZ SHOW: BODYSLAMS & BEYOND special are: WFAN 101.9 FM and 660 AM (New York), 670 The Score (Chicago), 105.3 The Fan (Dallas), SportsRadio 610 (Houston), 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.) SportsRadio 94WIP (Philadelphia), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 560 WQAM (Miami), 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit), 105.7 The Fan (Baltimore), 93.7 The Fan (Pittsburgh), 1140 KHTK (Sacramento) and 92.3 The Fan (Cleveland).
ABOUT CBS SPORTS RADIO
CBS Sports Radio offers around-the-clock national sports coverage and programming to more than 320 stations nationwide, including stations in all of the Top 10 markets.
CBS Sports Radio harnesses the power and resources of CBS RADIO and the award-winning CBS Sports with original programs featuring expert sports commentary by experienced broadcasters including Tiki Barber, Boomer Esiason, Scott Ferrall, Doug Gottlieb, and Jim Rome, among others. CBS Sports Radio’s programming can be heard on-air, online at www.cbssportsradio.com, through Apple Music and the Radio.com app. CBS Sports Radio is programmed and operated by CBS RADIO. Westwood One is the exclusive syndicator and sales partner.
- WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble is 7 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 29 live on WWE Network from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
30-Man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33
WWE Universal Champ Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in a No DQ match with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a Shark cage.
WWE Champ AJ Styles vs. John Cena.
WWE Raw Women’s champ Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley.
WWE Cruiserweight Champ Rich Swann vs. Neville.
Pre-show: WWE Raw Tag Team Champs Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (with two referees).
Pre-show: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks.
Pre-show: Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s champ Alexa Bliss, the returning Mickie James and Natalya.
WWE Kickoff Show at 5 p.m. ET on WWE Network with panelists and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Booker T and Jerry The King Lawler, radio DJ and WWE superfan Peter Rosenberg and WWE broadcaster Renee Young. The special two-hour kickoff also streams live on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+.
- WWE WrestleMania 33 Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
