WWE Paul Triple H Levesque discusses NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Triple H Levesque discussed NXT TakeOver: San Antonio during a media conference call on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26.
NXT TakeOver: San Antonio is Saturday, Jan. 28 live on WWE Network from the Freeman Coliseum.
“I’m very much looking forward to this NXT TakeOver,” Levesque said. “It will be sold-out, and you can see it live on the WWE Network at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.”
He continued: “It’s a very exciting card to me. This has been a little bit of a unique build on the way to this. For me, it was a little bit challenging, given all the things going on and given the holidays and the change of the TakeOver around Survivor Series moving in Toronto and then coming back to the Rumble being a TakeOver. There were a lot of changes that were made strategically within WWE that changed kind of the landscape of NXT.
“Given the holidays and our shooting schedule where we already had taped shows for the end of the year that ended up being the Osaka, Japan show and the Melbourne show. Those changed a little bit of how I would of built this show and promoted it. But that being said, the card itself to me is stellar. All you have to do is look at the line-up.”
Paul Triple H Levesque breaks down that stellar line-up.
Shinsuke Nakamura defending the NXT Championship against Glorious Bobby Roode.
“Shinsuke Nakamura, the one and only, you can’t say enough about him talent wise or charisma wise, stepping in the ring with Bobby Roode, who I think is hell-bent on proving at this point in his career that he is the star that he’s always said he’s been and will continue to be...and is looking to make a name for himself on a much different platform.”
Champ Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay in a Fatal Fourway for the NXT Women’s Championship.
“It’s a very interesting dynamic of the two Australian girls working together; Nikki Cross being the crazy SAnitY sort of loner; and Asuka being the dominant destroyer. But in a fatal fourway, anything can happen. I’m really looking forward to that match.”
Champs #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Authors of Pain (Rezar and Akam) with Paul Ellering for the NXT Tag Team Championship.
“Ciampa and Gargano just incredible talent and an amazing tag team; Authors of Pain just being that throwback destructive tag team and a team that hasn’t been here for very long but has just moved up very, very quickly and become a force.”
Eric Young vs. The Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger.
“Tye Dillinger, always a favorite with the NXT crowd, is stepping in the ring with Eric Young, a veteran with a ton of experience, and with SAnitY behind him, to me, is very, very interesting.”
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade Almas.
“This should be just an incredible, hard-hitting match. Roderick is kind of getting his feet on the ground for us here, and he’s such a phenomenal talent.
“Andrade, I feel like, is finding his wheelhouse of where he is as a performer with NXT and is on that ground floor of exploding.”
- NXT Year End Awards
The NXT TakeOver: San Antonio pre-show is 7 p.m. ET with Charly Caruso, Corey Graves and Nigel McGuinness. That’s where the winners of the NXT year end awards will be announced. The pre-show is available on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest.
This NXT special is the night before the WWE Royal Rumble also live on the WWE Network from San Antonio.
- NXT on WWE Network
WWE NXT is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on WWE Network.
- NXT abroad
- WrestleMania 33 Orlando/NXT TakeOver Orlando
WWE WrestleMania 33 is Sunday, April 2, 2017 live on WWE Network from Camping World Stadium, formerly Citrus Bowl Stadium, in Orlando.
During WrestleMania Week, NXT TakeOver: Orlando is Saturday, April 1 also live on WWE Network from the Amway Center, home of the NBA Orlando Magic.
