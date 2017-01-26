EVOLVE Stokely Hathaway on The Roman Show

EVOLVE’s Stokely Hathaway has managed the greats but none better than EVOLVE champion Timothy Thatcher.
Thatcher will be in action Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 in San Antonio at the Woodlawn Lake Park Gym, 1103 Cincinnati Ave. The shows air on FLOSLAM.
Thatcher will be involved in a tag match on Jan. 27 and then will defend his title against Jeff Cobb on Jan. 28.
Hathaway, who has managed such talent as Moose in Ring of Honor, described his relationship with the EVOLVE champion. He spoke to The Roman Show in an exclusive interview leading to those shows on Jan. 27 and 28.
“The difference between the relationship I have with Thatcher compared to the rest is that all he cares about is wrestling,” he said. “He just cares about training and wrestling. It’s easy for us. He wants to prove that he is the best, and I like to talk about that he is the best.”
Thatcher has held the title more than 500 days, which is a milestone in the company.
Hathaway also discussed working with EVOLVE.
“Its an amazing environment,” he said. “We are all trying to put on a great product. There is so much opportunity. TJ Perkins, Drew Gulak and Chris Hero have gone to WWE. Everyone has a chance to step up.”
He also shared his opinion about the future of pro wrestling.
“Wrestling has evolved for the better,” he said. “I think we will see more managers. The opportunities are endless.”
He also talked about managers and valets in the sport and more.
To hear the interview, click HathawayInterview
