River City Wrestling, Jim Ross during Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio

The WWE Royal Rumble is coming to San Antonio on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Much like WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has become a “destination” for wrestling fans not just in the Alamo City, but throughout the globe.
Tens of thousands of wrestling fans will gather in San Antonio for a weekend of professional wrestling, and the weekend starts with events produced by River City Wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.
River City Wrestling offers a huge show on Friday, Jan. 27 at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Dr in Kirby (San Antonio).
The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. Early Bird VIP starts at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com.
Making an appearance will be Jim Ross. He will be available for photo ops/autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m. He will not be available beyond 8 p.m.
Also making an appearance will be “Holy Foley” co-star and daughter of Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Noelle Foley. She will also be available for photo ops/autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m.
Matches include:
The King of the Mountain Jeff Jarrett challenging for the RCW Championship against titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom in a Triple Threat Match.
Katie Forbes defending her Women's Championship against Santana Garrett, who has appeared on WWE NXT TV.
The King of Small Style Swoggle (former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle) vs. the gigantic Paul Titan.
Former TNA Wrestling faction LAX (Hernandez and Homicide) vs. The Arrow Club vs. Adorable Anthony Andrews and Joey Spector.
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke vs. a mystery opponent in a Legends Division Match and more.
For directions, call 210-227-4412.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 29, check out Ringside with Jim Ross - San Antonio (live one-man stand up show) at the Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter, 849 E. Commerce in downtown San Antonio.
Hear some great stories from the legendary Jim Ross about his time and travels in the wrestling industry. The VIP event meet & greet begins at noon, and doors open to the general public at 2 p.m. with a start time 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.rivercentercomedyclub.com
For information, call 210-229-1420.
Then head over to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome which is within walking distance of the Improv.
